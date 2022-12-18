@PFCRhys_: Boxing Day is so unbelievably important.

I’d like to see Cowley still in charge for that fixture, but anything less than 3 points and his time is up.

Have never wanted a manager to succeed more in my life, that’s what hurts :(

@Ponmpey: Seems very Jackett like on the time line at the moment.

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: Lose 2-0 to Wycombe, players come out and say fans deserve better! Saturday comes 0-2 MK Dons….. shambles.

@AlexR_11: This is worse than almost anything under Jackett. Had his 3 windows.

@ryanlewis79: This feels like a breakup, I love Danny and wanted him to succeed so so badly, but it’s just not happening is it.

Pompey fans have had their say on the defeat to MK Dons.

This is it. It’s over, no going back.

@LucaGiles2: Mikeytheproblem needs to have his fight at Fratton Park asap, I need to see a win at home.

@LukeEllisPUP: Waking up today and Pompey is just as depressing a thought as yesterday was.

We either get rid of Cowley now, bring someone in asap to make changes in Jan transfer window, or stick with Cowley for entire season and back him in January.

I think we all know what we’d do though…

There’s no pleasure in wanting Cowley out of Pompey He’s a genuinely good bloke, he absolutely gets the club, the fans, the community and he’s worked non-stop.

Unfortunately though, the important part is delivering success on the pitch and it just isn’t and hasn’t happened.

@Pompey_Goals: My thoughts are I have no hate on them as I like them both but sometimes it just doesn’t work.

I have been a big supporter of the Cowley’s but something is not right this has been going on far too long now not enjoyed watching us for months like many others.

@POMPEYBENNY: I can’t believe I’m saying this, but we’ve actually gone backwards since Jackett left…

@scottpompey: By the way absolutely gutted for Danny, was so desperate for him to be a success here but times up mate, performances and league position have gone backwards under your leadership, something has to change and fast.

