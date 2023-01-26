‘We’ve got a player on our hands’: The growing conviction from Portsmouth dressing room over Bristol City arrival

And the Blues striker believes the Bristol City arrival’s partnership with Sean Raggett has been a central factor in the winning start to John Mousinho’s managerial career.

Towler has delivered impressive back-to-back starts, shining on his full debut against Exeter City on Saturday.

That was followed with a similar showing in the success at Fleetwood on Tuesday in the 2-0 victory.

Towler’s ability to step out with the ball and eye for a pass has been married with aerial threat in the box on the front foot.

But it’s the 20-year-old’s ability to read danger and snuff it out which has also been a hallmark of his play to date.

Bishop has been blown away by a player of his relative tender years being able to start his Pompey career at such a high level.

He said: ‘Ryley’s been brilliant.

Ryley Towler.

‘His first two games have been two brilliant performances..

‘It’s not easy to come in and have your debut at a place like Fratton Park.

‘But he’s taken it in his stride, and I think that we have a very good player on our hands.

‘He’s 20 years’ old starting at Fratton Park and then coming to Fleetwood. It’s not easy.

‘But he makes it look like a breeze for him.’

Undoubtedly a factor in Towler’s strong Pompey start has been the reassuring presence of Raggett alongside him.

The 29-year-old has been his usual dependable self to help his side deal with the absence of Clark Robertson, with the skipper facing a period on the sidelines.

Bishop likes the complement of attributes the pair bring to the table as their side pick up back-to-back clean sheets.

He added: ‘Ryley and Raggs in the past two games have been excellent.

‘The gaffer has said he wants them to be aggressive and defend.

‘It makes such a difference, because it keeps us up the pitch.

‘They’ve both been brilliant, so fair play to them.

‘They suit each other, so long may that continue.

