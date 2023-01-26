‘We’ve got a player on our hands’: The growing conviction from Portsmouth dressing room over Bristol City arrival
Colby Bishop believes Pompey have unearthed a gem in Ryley Towler.
And the Blues striker believes the Bristol City arrival’s partnership with Sean Raggett has been a central factor in the winning start to John Mousinho’s managerial career.
Towler has delivered impressive back-to-back starts, shining on his full debut against Exeter City on Saturday.
That was followed with a similar showing in the success at Fleetwood on Tuesday in the 2-0 victory.
Towler’s ability to step out with the ball and eye for a pass has been married with aerial threat in the box on the front foot.
But it’s the 20-year-old’s ability to read danger and snuff it out which has also been a hallmark of his play to date.
Bishop has been blown away by a player of his relative tender years being able to start his Pompey career at such a high level.
He said: ‘Ryley’s been brilliant.
‘His first two games have been two brilliant performances..
‘It’s not easy to come in and have your debut at a place like Fratton Park.
‘But he’s taken it in his stride, and I think that we have a very good player on our hands.
‘He’s 20 years’ old starting at Fratton Park and then coming to Fleetwood. It’s not easy.
‘But he makes it look like a breeze for him.’
Undoubtedly a factor in Towler’s strong Pompey start has been the reassuring presence of Raggett alongside him.
The 29-year-old has been his usual dependable self to help his side deal with the absence of Clark Robertson, with the skipper facing a period on the sidelines.
Bishop likes the complement of attributes the pair bring to the table as their side pick up back-to-back clean sheets.
He added: ‘Ryley and Raggs in the past two games have been excellent.
‘The gaffer has said he wants them to be aggressive and defend.
‘It makes such a difference, because it keeps us up the pitch.
‘They’ve both been brilliant, so fair play to them.
‘They suit each other, so long may that continue.
‘That’s back-to-back clean sheets, hopefully we can now make it three.’