Rich Hughes believes Pompey have money to spend in the January transfer window - for the 'right players'.

The League One leaders are in the market to strengthen, with injuries to key players and a frustrating Christmas dip in form sparking concern.

Representing his third window since being appointed sporting director, Hughes insists he continues to have strong financial backing from owners Tornante.

Chairman Michael Eisner is prepared to give financial backing in January to secure promotion. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Indeed, the Blues have bought six players in the last 12 months, albeit none matching the expensive outlays on John Marquis, Ellis Harrison and Marcus Harness in recent times.

Yet he is confident chairman Michael Eisner is prepared to loosen the purse strings in a pivotal recruitment period to boost Pompey’s promotion push.

Hughes told The News: ‘There’s a chance for us to build on the positive start we’ve had this season. It sounds cliched, but we’ve always had backing from the board to do the right things at the right times.

‘I’ve had two full transfer windows with this club now. Last January we made the starting XI better and brought in two good permanent assets (Lane and Towler).

‘Then, in the summer, we were able to reshape the squad to a degree with the 14 players coming in, so there has always been that backing.

‘For the right players I’m sure there will be money available this month. I don’t want to back the owners into a corner on anything, but when we’ve asked a sensible question they have always given us an answer that has fallen favourably.

‘They backed us last January, they backed us with Devlin, Saydee, Scully and Yengi in the summer. So I am absolutely confident that, if we can find the right players and the right proposition sale, they will give us the backing we need.

‘I am sure they will also back us with the budget, they always have done. They have always given us the green light to try to get stronger, so I’m absolutely sure they will do.

‘I am very reticent to talk about budgets because in January it has to be case by case. It’s our job to put together the right cases and ask the right questions, then they’ll try their best to back us - as they always have done.’

The Blues have hit a worrying run of form, taking just five points from their last five League One fixtures.

That includes Saturday’s loss at struggling Cheltenham, while the impressive Alex Robertson has sustained a serious hamstring injury and out for an undetermined period of time.

Hughes added: ‘There’s a reason why we are top of the league at the minute - we have some very good players.

‘We’ve also had some significant injuries to Regan Poole and Tino Anjorin, while Alex is potentially out for a period of time. Any team in League One would be hurt by those players dropping out of their side.

‘Even some of the more consistent robust players like Connor Ogilvie have been out for a significant period of time, although he is now close.

‘Tom Lowery is back, Anthony Scully is back, Gav (Whyte) is finding his feet, so it feels like new bodies are coming into the squad, even though they’ve been with us for a period of time.