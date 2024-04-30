1 . Will Norris - 8.5

(47 games, 0 goals)A League One ever-present for Pompey, amassing an impressive 19 clean sheets in 46 league outings. His outstanding distribution skills have been priceless for the Blues, who utilise his talent on the ball to build from the back and is a key component to their playing style. Highly consistent, calm and composed on the pitch and a big character off it, he was recognised with the captaincy for the final match at Lincoln, in which he also saved a penalty. Named as goalkeeper in the EFL League One Team of the Season. Photo: Jason Brown