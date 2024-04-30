With 97 points and just five defeats, it has been a remarkable season for John Mousinho’s men, whose heroics have etched them into Blues folklore.
Here’s our overall ratings and assessment of the 31 first-team players involved in Pompey’s memorable 2023-24 campaign...
1. Will Norris - 8.5
(47 games, 0 goals)A League One ever-present for Pompey, amassing an impressive 19 clean sheets in 46 league outings. His outstanding distribution skills have been priceless for the Blues, who utilise his talent on the ball to build from the back and is a key component to their playing style. Highly consistent, calm and composed on the pitch and a big character off it, he was recognised with the captaincy for the final match at Lincoln, in which he also saved a penalty. Named as goalkeeper in the EFL League One Team of the Season. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Ryan Schofield - 5
(6 games, 0 goals)Initially Pompey's number two to Will Norris, yet an awful display against AFC Wimbledon in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy in December prompted the club to immediately target a replacement and recruit Matt Macey. Appeared to have turned a corner in the previous round at Leyton Orient, with a number of good stops, but that was a false dawn. Solely handed cup competitions, they were characterised by a number of mistakes responsible for conceding, with the one against Fulham Under-21s particularly horrific. One of the biggest characters around the club. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Matt Macey - 6
(0 games, 0 goals)Tough to award a mark on account of he never played a match during his second Pompey spell. Arrived in January to provide back-up to Will Norris following Ryan Schofield's failings and, by all accounts, is credited with generating the strong competition to push the number one hard. Well regarded by Pompey fans anyway following a successful previous loan spell from Luton, he was a reassuring presence on the bench should anything happen to Norris, although was never called upon. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Joe Rafferty - 8.5
(42 games, 0 goals)A fixture at right-back for the champions, although did alternate with Zak Swanson in the final six weeks of the season in a horses for courses policy from John Mousinho. Although his strength lies in defending, the 30-year-old started the season with a flurry of assists and totalled four - only three behind Paddy Lane. Uncompromising in the tackle, an excellent reader of the game and superb at covering, he is a pivotal member of the team. Also a member of the leadership group along with Marlon Pack, Joe Morrell and Colby Bishop. Photo: Jason Brown
