The Blues’ arch rivals had their drop to the Championship confirmed on Saturday after their 2-0 defeat to Fulham.

The defeat at St Mary’s confirmed their 11-year top flight stay came to a close, with an eight point gap too big to bridge in their final two league games.

And Pompey fans have jumped at the chance to remind their fierce neighbours who remain the biggest club out of the two.

Here are the best of the reactions from Twitter.

@PompeyViking62: Portsmouth Football Club would like to celebrate the extraordinary achievements that “them lot” have delivered during their extended stay in the Premier League. You will never be forgotten. Football respects your services to the beautiful game.

@swattz: It's definitely doors for them!! The trap door.

@abbott_harry1: Agent Bazunu, your mission is complete. You can return to HQ now. Pleasure doing business with you.

@DanLewis1999: GOING DOWN GOING DOWN GOING DOWNNNNN.

@jjacquesnecker: Just ordered a Chinese to celebrate Fulham’s victory today. Play up Fulham, Fulham play up.

@stevebone1: Well, part of me wanted their demise to be longer and more drawn out but it seems they wanted to get it over with quickly.

@HarvMarksy: Bazunu, I gave you so much stick but I’d like to say I’m sorry and I appreciate you. Trust the process.

@FrattonFaithful: Let's not forget that as well as finishing bottom of the Premier League, they also lost at home to Grimsby. What an absolute embarrassment they are.

@malteezas: Thanks Fulham, lots of love Pompey fans.

@Son189802: Now, am I gonna revel in them lot going down from the top flight after 11 seasons when we’re heading into our 7th season in League 1?

You’re damn right I am.