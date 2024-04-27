The much-changed Blues were largely comfortable throughout, but netted twice in the final nine minutes to claim a 2-0 triumph – and 97 points for the campaign.
Myles Peart-Harris opened the scoring on 81 minutes with a first-time finish from Paddy Lane’s pass, then Lane himself netted deep into stoppage time after substitute Abu Kamara struck the post.
Next stop the Championship – and here are our Pompey player ratings...
1. Will Norris - 6
Too casual with his pass to help gift Lincoln a penalty, then dived to his right to keep out Mandroiu’s awful spot-kick. Overall, the keeper's kicking was unusually shaky. Did well to punch the ball away in the second half from under his bar. Captain for the afternoon. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Joe Rafferty - 7
Out of contract in the summer so potentially his last match, hopefully not. Turned in a characteristic rugged defensive display and the reliable presence in a much-changed team. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Ryley Towler - 8 - MOM
Only his sixth league outing of the season, but replaced Raggett and looked a class act. Comfortable on the ball, fed Sparkes with one excellent pass in the first half. Magnificent tackle on Makama to prevent him scoring after the break. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Conor Shaughnessy - 7
Remained a fixture in a changed back line, albeit switching to the right-hand centre-half to accommodate Towler. Dominated aerially, strong on the ground, what a signing he’s been. Photo: Jason Brown
