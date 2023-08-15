News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Action from tonight's game from photographer Jason Brown.Action from tonight's game from photographer Jason Brown.
Action from tonight's game from photographer Jason Brown.

‘What a signing…epitomised Pompey’s energy…everything we’d hoped for’: check out Jordan Cross’ ratings from Exeter City win.

The ratings are in from the Sky-televised clash with Exeter City tonight.
By Jordan Cross
Published 15th Aug 2023, 22:12 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 00:13 BST

Do you agree with how Pompey writer Jordan Cross saw it at Fratton Park?

Another night when the keeper’s distribution again caught the eye. Competence in his keeping duty and got Pompey going with passes short and long - then what a save at the death.

1. Will Norris - 8

Another night when the keeper’s distribution again caught the eye. Competence in his keeping duty and got Pompey going with passes short and long - then what a save at the death. Photo: Jason Brow.

Photo Sales
Once again a key Pompey outlet. Supply was again what we’ve come to expect and supported Gavin Whyte at every opportunity.

2. Joe Rafferty - 7

Once again a key Pompey outlet. Supply was again what we’ve come to expect and supported Gavin Whyte at every opportunity. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
What a signing. Tigerish in the tackle and possesses a lovely range of passing. Well on the way to becoming at Fratton favourite

3. Regan Poole - 8

What a signing. Tigerish in the tackle and possesses a lovely range of passing. Well on the way to becoming at Fratton favourite Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Action from tonight's game from photographer Jason Brown.

4. Match action

Action from tonight's game from photographer Jason Brown. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PompeySkyFratton Park