Ellis Harrison was the hero for the visitors. His stoppage-time header sealed the win, after Reece James cancelled out Gareth Evans’ opener on the hour mark.

1. Craig MacGillivray Kept Blues in it - 8

2. James Bolton Another assist - 7

3. Christian Burgess Simply magnificent - 9

4. Sean Raggett Best game yet for Blues - 8

