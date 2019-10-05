Ellis Harrison of Portsmouth celebrates with Marcus Harness of Portsmouth at full time of the Sky Bet League One match between Doncaster Rovers and Portsmouth at Keepmoat Stadium on October 5th 2019 in Doncaster, England. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/PinPep)

'What an entrance from the bench... put everything into it' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth ratings from 2-1 win at Doncaster Rovers

Check out Neil Allen’s Pompey match ratings from the Blues’ 2-1 win at Doncaster Rovers.

Ellis Harrison was the hero for the visitors. His stoppage-time header sealed the win, after Reece James cancelled out Gareth Evans’ opener on the hour mark.

Kept Blues in it - 8

1. Craig MacGillivray

Another assist - 7

2. James Bolton

Simply magnificent - 9

3. Christian Burgess

Best game yet for Blues - 8

4. Sean Raggett

