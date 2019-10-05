'What an entrance from the bench... put everything into it' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth ratings from 2-1 win at Doncaster Rovers
Check out Neil Allen’s Pompey match ratings from the Blues’ 2-1 win at Doncaster Rovers.
Ellis Harrison was the hero for the visitors. His stoppage-time header sealed the win, after Reece James cancelled out Gareth Evans’ opener on the hour mark.
1. Craig MacGillivray
Kept Blues in it - 8
JPIMedia
2. James Bolton
Another assist - 7
PinPep Media / Joe Pepler
JPIMedia
3. Christian Burgess
Simply magnificent - 9
PinPep Media / Joe Pepler
JPIMedia
4. Sean Raggett
Best game yet for Blues - 8
JPIMedia
View more