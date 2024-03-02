The 64th-minute substitute, who came on for Callum Lang, collected Marlon Pack’s pass to race through and net past Oxford keeper Jamie Cumming in front of the Fratton End to secure a 2-1 vicory.
Earlier Lang’s 88-second opener was cancelled out by Cameron Brannagan’s penalty and it remained a close contest. with neither side managing to dominate.
Yet Saydee was the hero – and here are our Pompey player ratings...
1. Will Norris - 8
Beaten from the penalty spot, then produced a really good stop from Stevens’ first-half shot. A great save from Murphy in the second half flying to his left. So important catches in his box too. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Joe Rafferty - 9 - MOM
Sensational defensive display, full of heart and controlled aggression. Put in some crunching tackles and one tremendous flying block to deny Brannagan in the second half. At one point, another thunderous tackle saw the ball travel 40 yards . Photo: Jason Brown
3. Conor Shaughnessy - 8
Sorry Conor, you were overshadowed by Rafferty today! Solid and composed as ever, with some critical blocks and challenges. A model of consistency. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Sean Raggett - 7
Clumsy challenge on Dale earned Oxford an obvious penalty to level the game after six minutes. Yet shrugged it off, as you’d expect, and turned in a dominant defensive display, particularly in the air. Photo: Jason Brown