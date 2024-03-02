News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Callum Lang celebrates opening the scoring for Pompey in their 2-1 win over Oxford United. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesCallum Lang celebrates opening the scoring for Pompey in their 2-1 win over Oxford United. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Callum Lang celebrates opening the scoring for Pompey in their 2-1 win over Oxford United. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

'What an entrance', 'Sensational defensive display', 'Back to normal self': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings for 2-1 win over Oxford United

Christian Saydee chose the perfect time to register his first Pompey league goal to inspire another victory.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 17:11 GMT

The 64th-minute substitute, who came on for Callum Lang, collected Marlon Pack’s pass to race through and net past Oxford keeper Jamie Cumming in front of the Fratton End to secure a 2-1 vicory.

Earlier Lang’s 88-second opener was cancelled out by Cameron Brannagan’s penalty and it remained a close contest. with neither side managing to dominate.

Yet Saydee was the hero – and here are our Pompey player ratings...

Beaten from the penalty spot, then produced a really good stop from Stevens’ first-half shot. A great save from Murphy in the second half flying to his left. So important catches in his box too.

1. Will Norris - 8

Beaten from the penalty spot, then produced a really good stop from Stevens’ first-half shot. A great save from Murphy in the second half flying to his left. So important catches in his box too. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Sensational defensive display, full of heart and controlled aggression. Put in some crunching tackles and one tremendous flying block to deny Brannagan in the second half. At one point, another thunderous tackle saw the ball travel 40 yards .

2. Joe Rafferty - 9 - MOM

Sensational defensive display, full of heart and controlled aggression. Put in some crunching tackles and one tremendous flying block to deny Brannagan in the second half. At one point, another thunderous tackle saw the ball travel 40 yards . Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Sorry Conor, you were overshadowed by Rafferty today! Solid and composed as ever, with some critical blocks and challenges. A model of consistency.

3. Conor Shaughnessy - 8

Sorry Conor, you were overshadowed by Rafferty today! Solid and composed as ever, with some critical blocks and challenges. A model of consistency. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Clumsy challenge on Dale earned Oxford an obvious penalty to level the game after six minutes. Yet shrugged it off, as you’d expect, and turned in a dominant defensive display, particularly in the air.

4. Sean Raggett - 7

Clumsy challenge on Dale earned Oxford an obvious penalty to level the game after six minutes. Yet shrugged it off, as you’d expect, and turned in a dominant defensive display, particularly in the air. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Neil AllenOxford UnitedPortsmouthCallum LangOxford