Callum Lang impressed on his Pompey debut at Oxford
Callum Lang impressed on his Pompey debut at Oxford

‘What an impact!’, ‘full of tenacity’, ‘below required level’: Jordan Cross' Portsmouth ratings from Oxford United draw

The ratings are in from the Oxford United clash.
By Jordan Cross
Published 30th Jan 2024, 22:03 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 22:22 GMT

Do you agree with how Pompey writer Jordan Cross saw it at the Kassam Stadium.

Not overly worked in first half besides from being beaten by Goodhram. Made good stop from free-kick but then couldn't push first shot away for leveller.

1. Will Norris - 5

Not overly worked in first half besides from being beaten by Goodhram. Made good stop from free-kick but then couldn't push first shot away for leveller.

Early injury seemed to impact performance. Credit for ploughing on but well below required level

2. Terry Devlin 4

Early injury seemed to impact performance. Credit for ploughing on but well below required level

Match action from Pompey's draw at Oxford

3. Match action

Match action from Pompey's draw at Oxford

Opening goal came after ball was turned over after stepping out in possession. Steadied ship after break but didn't look comfortable.

4. Conor Shaughnessy 5

Opening goal came after ball was turned over after stepping out in possession. Steadied ship after break but didn't look comfortable.

