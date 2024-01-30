‘What an impact!’, ‘full of tenacity’, ‘below required level’: Jordan Cross' Portsmouth ratings from Oxford United draw

Do you agree with how Pompey writer Jordan Cross saw it at the Kassam Stadium.
1. Will Norris - 5
Not overly worked in first half besides from being beaten by Goodhram. Made good stop from free-kick but then couldn't push first shot away for leveller. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Terry Devlin 4
Early injury seemed to impact performance. Credit for ploughing on but well below required level Photo: Jason Brown
4. Conor Shaughnessy 5
Opening goal came after ball was turned over after stepping out in possession. Steadied ship after break but didn't look comfortable. Photo: Jason Brown