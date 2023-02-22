As ever, there were a host of names linked with Pompey in the January transfer window.

Some of the names touted had plenty of credence, while others were perhaps a little more baseless in their substance.

And some of those player pursuits ended in the outcome desired, while others on the Blues radar finished the month elsewhere.

We’ve gone through all the names which emerged last month, and given you the inside track on how strong the interest was – and how things ended up.

1 . What became of Pompey's January targets From left: Tyreik Wright, Bailey Wright, Ethan Erhahon and Jake O'Brien. Photo: The News Photo Sales

2 . Ethan Erhahon The midfielder was being watched by Danny Cowley over a lengthy period, but Lincoln landed the player for a fee of around £300,000 with Pompey looking elsewhere before Cowley departed. Photo: Jeff Holmes Photo Sales

3 . Matt Macey The move was off and on before Pompey finally brought in the keeper from Lincoln - and it's been an impressive start to his loan stay at Fratton. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

4 . Tyreik Wright Was reported as a target on January 8 with Plymouth said to be in the driving seat for his signature. The News understands the winger was never seriously consisdered, however, with the Irishman signing permanently for the Pilgrims. Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales