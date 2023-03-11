The League One leaders ran out 1-0 winners at Fratton Park, courtesy of Josh Windass’ 11th-minute strike.

The timing of the goal allowed Darren Moore’s men to subsequently slow down the game at every opportunity, much to the crowd’s frustration.

A total of 12 minutes was added on – six in each half – while the first of Dominic Iorfa’s two yellow cards was for taking too long over a second-half throw-in.

And Rafferty was frustrated that referee Ben Toner was unable to oversee the ball staying in play a lot longer as the Blues chased the game.

The right-back told The News: ‘Sometimes it’s difficult when Sheffield Wednesday go ahead, they are quite good at closing the game out.

‘That's probably why they are top of the league. They got the goal and have really good, experienced players, so managed the game really well.

‘I was constantly at the referee to try to get the ball in play. It would have been very low if you look back at it – and I was constantly onto him to try to hurry them up.

Joe Rafferty believes Sheffield Wednesday's game 'management' was crucial in Pompey defeat. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘When they add on six minutes in each half, it’s a lot easier for them to run the clock down at the end, but fair play to them because it’s good game management and they’ve got the win.

‘Sheffield Wednesday are a good side, I can’t take any credit away from them, and they have managed the game really well. There's not much we can do.

‘We can get onto the referee all we want, but we probably needed to hurry them up a little more, although what can you do?

‘Some teams do it, it’s difficult, you haven’t really got the power to do anything about it. It’s the exact same when we are in front away from home, such as at Sheffield Wednesday for example, we try our best to do the same thing, it’s football.

‘They’ve just done it quite well and beaten us fair and square.’

In a game of few goal-scoring opportunities, Windass’ decisive moment was a rare moment of attacking quality.

And man-of-the-match Rafferty believes the Blues needed to offer more going forward as John Mousinho suffered his first Fratton Park defeat as head coach.