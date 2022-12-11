News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

'What did I do in a previous life?' - gallows humour kicks in as Portsmouth fans react to England World Cup defeat

Some Pompey fans on social media just can’t catch a break at the moment.

By Mark McMahon
4 minutes ago - 2 min read

Already disheartened by a faltering promotion bid, many had turned to England last night to lift their spirits.

However, following a 2-1 World Cup quarter-final defeat to the French which wasn’t helped by a late Harry Kane missed penalty on 84 minutes – or by the questionable performance of Brazilian referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio – there’s probably more spirit to be found in any thrown away Vodka bottle lying on Southsea Common this morning! Only joking!

Hide Ad

Of course, gallows humour can often be used to soften the blow of such disappointment.

Most Popular

Luckily for Blues supporters, then, they have that in abundance.

Here’s what they been saying on Twitter following their latest Three Lions heartbreak.

Hide Ad

@MikePompey: Why couldn't Harry Kane have saved that missed pen until he played against #Pompey…

@PompeyPedro: What did I do in a previous life to end up having to support England and Pompey?

Hide Ad
Harry Kane looks dejected after England's exit from the World Cup Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

@procus_1: Eng fans got to wait another 4 years for the World Cup to come around again, but at least #pompey fans have got the comical weakening of the squad in the January transfer window to look forward to #EveryYear.

Hide Ad

@leahnoble79: Worst thing about heartbreak from the World Cup in Winter, is knowing there’s still 5 months of heartbreak to go #england #Pompey.

@AndyFord33107: Congratulations to the ref tonight another League One audition passed. See you at Fratton Park soon.

Hide Ad

@TheBenBishop: Last night still hurts... For the first time in a long time I was fully behind the team, and we actually deserved something from the game... Tough one to take, you would think being a #Pompey fan would get me used to disappointment.

@robert89__: Back to being let down by just #Pompey now then, it is.

Hide Ad

@LeeCrowhurst: Oh god. Time to give up all hope

@TheBenBishop: Now I only have #pompey to cheer my football mood up... Over to you Danny.…

Hide Ad

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: Don’t worry back to Portsmouth to lift us now #pompey #eng #WorldCup.

@pompeyaj1: That was very Pompey tonight.

Hide Ad

@DiscoWeapon: At least #pompey didn't play today so it's only one disappointment #eng.

@Andrewmmartin17: Let’s stay depressed then.

Hide Ad
Read More
23 best pictures of fans packing Portsmouth pubs as England crash out of World C...
PompeyHarry KanePortsmouthEngland