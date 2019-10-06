Darren Moore admitted he was ‘gutted’ Doncaster walked away empty-handed against Pompey.

The Blues very much delivered a smash-and-grab 2-1 victory at the Keepmoat Stadium on Saturday.

It was Donny who dominated the vast majority of the game, having 26 shots on goal and hitting the crossbar twice.

Yet Ellis Harrison’s stoppage-time winner earned Kenny Jackett’s men a maiden League One win on the road this term.

Moore felt his side deserved all three points – but rued their cutting edge in front of goal.

The Rovers boss told the Sheffield Star: ‘It was a game I thought we dominated for long spells, created chances but just didn't have that final touch.

Doncaster boss Darren Moore. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/PinPep

‘As a manager I am proud of the team because of the performance we showed. We always go by the performance and it was a good one.

‘I'm gutted for them because they've not come out of the game with what they should have got out of it.

‘We should have taken the three points but we've not taken it and we just look at the positives.’

Kieran Sadlier had to operate as a makeshift striker for Doncaster, with Naill Ennis and Kaziah Sterling both injured.

Despite their constant pressure, it was Pompey who broke the deadlock through Gareth Evans on the hour mark.

Reece James equalised with eight minutes of normal time remaining before Harrison’s 91st-minute header ensured the Blues returned to Fratton Park with a success.

Moore didn’t use his lack of attacking options as an excuse, however.

He added: ‘It's not a cop out for us because even without the so-called recognised striker we have created those chances.

‘I would say that if we didn't create the chances then I'd be very worried.

‘The mere fact that we do create the chances game after game is a positive. We do have to create chances ourselves because teams come with different ideas of how to stop us.

‘It’s about analysing the opposition and finding how where you can create the opportunities.

‘We've done the same again. The performance was there and I think the only thing lacking was the three points.’