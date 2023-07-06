News you can trust since 1877
What happened to Portsmouth side for 2022 pre-season opener - including Sunderland and Ipswich men: in pictures

Pompey get their first pre-season under way this afternoon.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 6th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

As John Mousinho’s men continue their preparations for the 2023-24 League One campaign, they take on the Gibraltarian side Europa FC in Spain.

There will be plenty of new faces in action as the head coach assesses his options ahead of the upcoming season.

Twelve-months-ago, Pompey began their pre-season fixtures with a trip to Westleigh Park, where they faced Havant and Waterlooville.

Danny Cowley’s men edged the National League South side 3-0 getting their preparations off to the best possible start.

But what happened to the side which started that friendly against the Hawks?

We’ve taken a look at the first-half outfit Cowley named to see where they are now.

Here’s what we found.

Where are the Pompey side who started their pre-season opener against the Hawks now?

Where are the Pompey side who started their pre-season opener against the Hawks now? Photo: Jason Brown

The keeper started the opening pre-season friendly as he looked to push his cause to be Cowley’s number one option. He kept a clean sheet in his first-half stint in goal but was replaced by then trialist and now Pompey stopper Josh Oluwayemi at the break. After the arrival of Josh Griffiths, Bass departed Fratton Park on a permanent basis as he made the switch to Championship side Sunderland four days ahead of the Blues’ season opener. After making just two appearances in cup competitions for the Black Cats, he’s been linked with a return to League One with Leyton Orient.

The keeper started the opening pre-season friendly as he looked to push his cause to be Cowley’s number one option. He kept a clean sheet in his first-half stint in goal but was replaced by then trialist and now Pompey stopper Josh Oluwayemi at the break. After the arrival of Josh Griffiths, Bass departed Fratton Park on a permanent basis as he made the switch to Championship side Sunderland four days ahead of the Blues’ season opener. After making just two appearances in cup competitions for the Black Cats, he’s been linked with a return to League One with Leyton Orient. Photo: Jason Brown

Freeman remained Cowley’s only option at right-back going into the pre-season opener against the Hawks. However, the arrivals of Joe Rafferty and Zak Swanson would see the then head coach bomb the defender from his League One squads. He would make just one league outing for Pompey during the 2022-23 campaign, which saw him feature just seven times in all competitions. The 31-year-old is now a free agent after being released by the Blues at the end of the season.

Freeman remained Cowley’s only option at right-back going into the pre-season opener against the Hawks. However, the arrivals of Joe Rafferty and Zak Swanson would see the then head coach bomb the defender from his League One squads. He would make just one league outing for Pompey during the 2022-23 campaign, which saw him feature just seven times in all competitions. The 31-year-old is now a free agent after being released by the Blues at the end of the season. Photo: Jason Brown

The ever-present centre-back was in high spirits going into the friendly at Westleigh Park after he signed a new two-year deal following his Player of the Season campaign the term prior. Despite being scapegoated during Pompey’s lowest points of last term by sections of the Fratton faithful, he appeared 53 times under both Cowley and Mousinho.. However, his place in the side could be under scrutiny this season, with the head coach on the lookout for a new central defender this summer.

The ever-present centre-back was in high spirits going into the friendly at Westleigh Park after he signed a new two-year deal following his Player of the Season campaign the term prior. Despite being scapegoated during Pompey’s lowest points of last term by sections of the Fratton faithful, he appeared 53 times under both Cowley and Mousinho.. However, his place in the side could be under scrutiny this season, with the head coach on the lookout for a new central defender this summer. Photo: Jason Brown

