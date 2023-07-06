2 . GK - Alex Bass

The keeper started the opening pre-season friendly as he looked to push his cause to be Cowley’s number one option. He kept a clean sheet in his first-half stint in goal but was replaced by then trialist and now Pompey stopper Josh Oluwayemi at the break. After the arrival of Josh Griffiths, Bass departed Fratton Park on a permanent basis as he made the switch to Championship side Sunderland four days ahead of the Blues’ season opener. After making just two appearances in cup competitions for the Black Cats, he’s been linked with a return to League One with Leyton Orient. Photo: Jason Brown