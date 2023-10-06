What Harry Redknapp has said on Newcastle great Keegan’s ‘lady footballer’ claim as ex-Portsmouth, Spurs & West Ham boss gives verdict
Portsmouth legend Harry Redknapp gave his opinion on the divisive Kevin Keegan views on ‘lady footballers’ providing punditry on men’s games.
Former Portsmouth manager Harry Redknapp has commended a 'very brave' Kevin Keegan for sharing his beliefs that 'lady footballers' should not be given a platform to comment on men's international matches.
The Newcastle United legend and former England manager has come under fire online for views expressed at an event in Bristol last week. The Times report that the 72-year-old said: "I don't like to listen to ladies talking about the England men's team at the match because I don't think it's the same experience. I have a problem with that.
"The presenters we have now, some of the girls are so good, they are better than the guys. It's a great time for the ladies. But if I see an England lady footballer saying about England against Scotland at Wembley and she's saying, 'If I would have been in that position I would have done this,' I don't think it's quite the same. I don't think it crosses over that much."
While many criticised Keegan, who spent 18 matches as Three Lions boss, some prominent figures from the game backed his calls to axe female pundits from men's international football coverage including familiar Pompey face Redknapp. Speaking to TalkTV, the 76-year-old labelled Keegan 'brave' for voicing his opinion.
Redknapp said: "Very brave. A lot of people will be thinking that for sure. There’s a lot of very knowledgeable women out there, make no mistake. I love women’s football. I love the World Cup, followed every game at the Euros, I love watching the women’s football. I can see where he’s coming from.”
Responding to Redknapp’s interview, one X user said: “Oh Harry, stop talking! You as well Keegan. The women won the euros. When was the last time the men won summin? You're embarassing yourselves. Sit down and shut up.”
Other football stars to agree with Keegan including Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton. The League One boss wrote that he thought his fellow former Newcastle United star was 'bang on'.
Many online slammed Keegan for the opinion, labelled misogynistic, and in solidarity with the professional female pundits working to cover men's international football.
One X user said: "The last time Kevin Keegan held a prominent space on TV, it was 2010. Ke$ha was singing TikTok. Haaland was under 6ft. It's easy to view his comments as dinosaur drivel (spoiler: they are). They're also wilfully ignorant. That's not an excuse anymore.
Former Lioness Lianne Sanderson added: "I won’t be doing any interviews about Kevin Keegan’s comments. I won’t be bringing light to misogyny. He’s irrelevant. But I would absolutely love it if he would shut up! Those comments are not needed. It’s a shame people feel threatened by some of us. Unlucky for those people!"