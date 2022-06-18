What Hibs' interest in released Sunderland forward Aiden McGeady means for Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis

According to the Daily Record, the 36-year-old is close to agreeing to a move to Easter Road, where he will link up with his former Sunderland manager, Lee Johnson.

Johnson is keen to overhaul a forward department that struggled for goals last term in the Scottish Premiership and sees McGeady as someone who can provide the creativity and spark to help boost their firepower.

And with the free agent known for his trickery down the left flank – a position which has seen Pompey get the best out of Curtis over the past four seasons – he looks set to provide the necessary ammunition that the newly-appointed Hibs boss wants from his side next season.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Edinburgh outfit’s interest in Curtis was revealed by The News this week, with the Republic of Ireland international looking increasingly likely to leave Fratton Park this summer.

The 26-year-old has just one year remaining on his existing Blues deal, and an offer in the region of £500,000 would be enough to convince Danny Cowley to cash in on the former Derry man.

Johnson knows all about Curtis given the Black Cats’ rivalry with Pompey in recent seasons and was considering a move for the winger.

Yet his decision to go for fellow Eire international McGeady on a free transfer means it’s unlikely that initial interest will be followed up any further.

Ronan Curtis has been linked with a move away from Pompey this summer

The Record quote Johnson as saying: ‘I have got a strong relationship with Aiden, he is a fantastic player with unbelievable feet. He gets to the corner of the box then often there’s an assist or a shot at goal.

‘He is 36 so whether it’s us or anyone else he has nothing to prove but a lot to prove as well.

‘He is a maverick, he is a challenging but inspiring character to have in your squad and whoever gets Aiden McGeady for a year or two will have an exceptional player and person.’

Johnson has already made six signings since his appointment last month with David Marshall, Lewis Miller, Jair Tavares, Rocky Bushiri, Nohan Kenneh and Momodou Bojang all moving to Easter Road.

Aiden McGeady is a free agent following his Sunderland departure Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

A move to Hibs and the Scottish top-flight appeared a good fit for Curtis, who has scored 50 goals in 190 Pompey appearances.