Pompey have flown out of the blocks in the early weeks of the transfer window.
The Blues made a blistering start in the market, unveiling nine new arrivals in the first 19 days.
So far, Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Christian Saydee, Terry Devlin, Anthony Scully, Ben Stevenson, Jack Sparkes, Gavin Whyte and Kusini Yengi have been added into the ranks as John Mousinho looks to create a promotion-contending side.
However, there is still work to do with sporting director Rich Hughes insisting the Blues will be looking to bring in at least four new faces before deadline day on September 1.
So what remaining areas do need improvement this summer?
We’ve taken a closer look at each position to dissect the action required before the end of the transfer market.
Here’s how the squad shapes up.
1. What's required during the remainder of the transfer window
Picture: Sarah Standing (290623-8908) Photo: Sarah Standing
2. Goalkeeper
Mousinho currently has three keepers within his ranks in Norris, Josh Oluwayemi and Toby Steward. The latter pair are believed to be heading out on loan before the September 1 deadline in order to gain further experience and game time. This would leave the Burnley arrival as the sole stopper, who will be Pompey’s number one next season. A new back-up goalkeeper is on the wishlist this summer should Oluwayemi and Steward depart on loan. Photo: Portsmouth FC
3. Right-back
The head coach said ahead of the window that right-back was the only position that doesn’t require any additions despite the departure of Kieron Freeman. The Blues have Joe Rafferty and Zak Swanson within the ranks, which will prove to be exciting competition for a starting spot throughout the season. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Centre-back
Pompey are looking for a new central defender, with Di’Shon Bernard the Blues’ preferred option. Should they fail in their pursuit of the ex-Manchester United man, a contingency plan has been drawn up should they need it. Mousinho currently has four options in his backline with new arrival Shaughnessy joining Sean Raggett, Ryley Towler and Haji Mnoga. It remains to be seen whether the latter will remain at Fratton Park for the campaign or head out on a temporary basis after he spent last season on loan at Gillingham and Aldershot. Photo: Jason Brown