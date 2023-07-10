4 . Centre-back

Pompey are looking for a new central defender, with Di’Shon Bernard the Blues’ preferred option. Should they fail in their pursuit of the ex-Manchester United man, a contingency plan has been drawn up should they need it. Mousinho currently has four options in his backline with new arrival Shaughnessy joining Sean Raggett, Ryley Towler and Haji Mnoga. It remains to be seen whether the latter will remain at Fratton Park for the campaign or head out on a temporary basis after he spent last season on loan at Gillingham and Aldershot. Photo: Jason Brown