Pompey is a special football club – don’t take the word of the fans for that, ask the players.
Many of those whose careers brought them to Fratton Park have developed a life-long affection for the Blues and life on the south coast.
So here, in the words of 12 former players, is why Pompey holds so much affection for footballers who have proudly worn the shirt...
1. Milan Mandaric
‘Pompey was the best era of my life, the club and its supporters are unbelievable.
‘Wherever I go, people ask me “What’s your favourite club?”. I say “No doubt, easy, it’s Pompey”.
‘I enjoyed it there because people appreciated what was happening, they truly love their club. I told them this is your club, let’s work together and get to the Premier League. One day I will leave and you will stay here, you are the owner of the club, not me.
‘I wish I had stayed, to be honest with you, I regret selling Pompey. If I look back in football, I wish I stayed there. I should have stayed longer.
‘I went to Leicester and did a good job, it’s a good club and I had a good relationship with Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, I had a good time.
‘But it wasn’t Pompey. I missed the supporters, the feelings, the city, walking along the street and speaking to the fans.
(Milan Mandaric, December 2022)
2. Carl Baker
‘That Pompey dressing room under Cookie had the best team spirit of my 22 years as a footballer.
‘Pompey stuck in League Two was crazy. I hope they get back to where they deserve to be and, when that happens, I’ll always feel I played a big part at the very beginning.
‘I’d like to think we were the team which got the ball rolling. When that promotion occurs, I’ll be watching from afar with great pride thinking “We started that”.’
(Carl Baker, November 2023)
3. Marc McNulty celebrates his goal. Pompey v Notts County. League Two. Fratton Park. Friday, March 25, 2016. Picture: Joe Pepler
‘Going on loan to Pompey was a no-brainer. What a club. Not just on the pitch, but off it as well. Amazing, amazing people. The whole package was brilliant.
‘The experience of turning up at Fratton Park for a full house, then going to away games and there being more away fans than home fans, not many players experience that in their careers. It's something I’m really grateful for, even today.
‘My dad Jimmy loved it too. He’d fly down at weekends to watch my games and thought he was looked after so well by the club, especially Mark Catlin, who was brilliant with him.
‘Dad loves football, he loves proper fans, and he got Pompey fans - proper football supporters.’
(Marc McNulty, September 2022)
4. Greg Halford
‘Some of the best football of my career was played at Pompey. It was a happy time because of the way I was treated, mainly by the fans, and I had a good rapport with them.
‘When you have a good relationship with the supporters, how can you not enjoy yourself?
'I will be forever grateful how they treated me and hopefully I repaid them a little on the pitch.’
(Greg Halford, May 2020)