1 . Milan Mandaric

‘Pompey was the best era of my life, the club and its supporters are unbelievable. ‘Wherever I go, people ask me “What’s your favourite club?”. I say “No doubt, easy, it’s Pompey”. ‘I enjoyed it there because people appreciated what was happening, they truly love their club. I told them this is your club, let’s work together and get to the Premier League. One day I will leave and you will stay here, you are the owner of the club, not me. ‘I wish I had stayed, to be honest with you, I regret selling Pompey. If I look back in football, I wish I stayed there. I should have stayed longer. ‘I went to Leicester and did a good job, it’s a good club and I had a good relationship with Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, I had a good time. ‘But it wasn’t Pompey. I missed the supporters, the feelings, the city, walking along the street and speaking to the fans. (Milan Mandaric, December 2022) Picture: Christopher Lee Photo: Christopher Lee