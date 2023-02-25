John Mousinho

But the Blues head coach believes his side need to be more ruthless as they passed up opportunities in the 4-0 romp at Fratton Park.

Mousinho’s men shone with three goals in the first 26 minutes, as they put the Robins to the sword in front of a crowd of 17,054.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reality was the margin of victory could’ve been much, much greater, however with Colby Bishop passing up a string of openings.

Meanwhile, Michael Jacobs and Owen Dale both hit the woodwork with impressive efforts as Pompey carved out chance after chance.

The fact the Blues weren’t as clinical as they could be wasn’t lost on the Pompey boss.

Mousinho said: ‘It was really positive on the whole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The first half was especially dominant in terms of how we played and creating chances.

‘We could have been five or six up and, as much as we don’t want to be greedy, we really have to put these games to bed as quickly as possible.

‘If that’s in the first half great, but if we create chances like we did in the second we have to take them.

‘Even at 3-0, if Cheltenham get a goal they are back in the game.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘But as far as halves go that was right up there this season.’

Despite being a taskmaster when it came to demanding more from his players, Mousinho acknowledged the dominance of Pompey’s showing in the first half deserved praise.

It wasn’t just his team’s attacking play but their solidity and ability to totally snuff out Cheltenham which pleaded the 36-year-old.

He added: ‘Overall, maybe the boys earned not being quite as good in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘In the first half they were excellent in everything they did.

‘It wasn’t just on the ball, when we gave away possession we won it back and we were really secure underneath the ball against a team who counter-attack really well.