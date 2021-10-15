We've broken down the outlook for each of those men 11 games into the season, first with a view to possible exits in January while looking at what could potentially happen when their contracts expire.

Paul Downing

Endured a terrible time at Fratton Park, compounded by his latest injury picked up against Sutton United on Tuesday. Seems an obvious player to try to reach a compromise agreement with in January but is one of the top earners, will want what he’s entitled to and will probably find it tough to earn the same money elsewhere.

2021-22 Pompey appearances: 3

Sean Raggett

Been outstanding so far this season and in the form of his Pompey career. Will be one of Cowley’s priorities to tie down to a new deal as things stand.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley. PinPep Media / Joe Pepler

2021-22 Pompey appearances: 13

Lee Brown

Currently in the box position at left-back and firing in the goals. Despite summer interest, doesn’t look too likely to go anywhere. The end of the campaign will be interesting as his deal ends, though.

2021-22 Pompey appearances: 11

Marcus Harness

Undoubtedly one of Pompey’s most bankable players. The club has an option over the £900,000 signing from Burton at the end of the season, and it seems certain it’s one they’ll take to protect their asset.

2021-22 Pompey appearances: 10

Reeco Hackett

Looked like his Pompey days were numbered after an uninspiring loan stint at Southend but has resurrected his Fratton career under Danny Cowley, who is a fan of the winger’s football intelligence. Not a big earner and his situation looks a lot brighter than a few months ago.

2021-22 Pompey appearances: 12

Shaun Williams

The veteran signed a one-year deal after joining from Millwall in the summer at the age of 34. No doubt, one to review closer to next summer but looks a key part of the set-up and not showing signs of slowing down yet.

2021-22 Pompey appearances: 12

Jayden Reid

Pompey career stalled before it could begin after injuring his knee in pre-season at Luton. Again, not a big earner, so seems likely he’ll get the chance to prove himself when he does get fit.

2021-22 Pompey appearances: 0

Michael Jacobs

Looked to be on his way to Ipswich before Paul Cook pulled the plug on the deal. One of the bigger earners and he doesn’t seem to fit the bill for Cowley. Looks to be a player who could be on his way in January, one way or the other.

2021-22 Pompey appearances: 5

Louis Thompson

Signed a one-year deal as he aimed to prove his fitness, Thompson has taken a big cut on the money he was on at Norwich. Has impressed so far when given the opportunity and attitude has been praised. Offers great value and if he continues in the vein he has so far, looks likely to stay around.

2021-22 Pompey appearances: 5

Jay Mingi

Out at Maidenhead on a development loan, Cowley will look to mould the midfielder who is one of the lowest earners at the club.

2021-22 Pompey appearances: 0

John Marquis

Is currently Pompey’s first-choice striker. Had his issues with form and confidence but is one of the top earners at the club, so seems a certainty he’ll see out his deal this season with his future firmly up in the air beyond the summer.

2021-22 Pompey appearances: 12

Ellis Harrison

Looked like he was on his way this summer amid talk of interest from a number of League One sides including Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford and Plymouth. Fingers crossed his latest injury isn’t too bad, but seems likely there’ll be more talk in January about an exit, as one of the big investments on the fringes.

2021-22 Pompey appearances: 8

