What Portsmouth boss saw in Derby County display which bodes well for future

John Mousinho.

The Blues boss saluted the quality shown from his players in spells of a to-and-fro 1-1 draw at Pride Park.

Derby gave Mousinho’s side an early battering, but Pompey flew back into the encounter after Colby Bishop’s opener.

It was the same after the restart before Paul Warne’s side assumed control and levelled things up through James Collins.

Mousinho said: ‘It was a mixed game in terms of performance, not just from the first half to the second.

‘It was 20 minutes of us being pretty awful and 20 minutes of some of the best football away from home this season.

‘We were really effective and really threatened them.

‘We couldn’t get to grips with Derby for 20 minutes and we were considering what we could do on the bench to change the game..

‘It was very simple: we wanted to play beyond their press.

‘They were pressing with a six and we were playing into it.

‘We were a bit more organised behind the ball and then when we did that and played beyond them a bit, we scored the goal.

‘The goal came from Di’Shon’s header. We won the second ball beyond and that and then ‘Michael turned the ball around the corner for Paddy, who was excellent on the right.

‘Then we showed the quality we had in the final third, it was a really good goal when you break it down.

Mousinho felt the first half could’ve seen six goals as both sides carved out an array of clear chances.

Pompey were holding on at the end, however, which the head coach feels is an area to work on in a display which held plenty of plus points.

Mousinho added: ‘After the goal we dominated proceedings up to half-time.

‘Wildsmith made a very good save to his left from Joe to his left and then an unbelievable save from the corner.

‘We could have been 3-0 up and if you’d said it was 3-3 at half-time, I don’t think anyone would’ve had too many complaints.

‘It was a really wild game in the first half and the second was a bit different, with our backs to the wall.

‘Maybe the state of the league and season dictated Derby would push for the win and we had a goal lead to protect.