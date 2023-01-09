What Portsmouth dressing room wants to see in new boss appointment
The Pompey squad want to see a new head coach delivering an attacking brand of football.
And a man who can build on the positive team spirit in the Blues squad is desired in Danny Cowley’s successor.
Denver Hume believes there is a unity in the Pompey group which needs to be carried forward.
And the Sunderland signing feels both players and fans want to see a game idea based on being on the front foot.
Hume said: ‘We’d probably like a set style of play and attacking football - that’s what fans want to see.
‘They want to see goals and they want to see attacking play.
‘After that it’s down to us as players to take that on to the pitch and execute what the manager wants us to do.
‘We have a together group here which helps and the boys want to run and play for each other.
‘You obviously want someone to keep that going and that will allow us to kick on.’
Hume explained Pompey players naturally have been watching developments, as a swathe of names have been mentioned with the head coach position.
The 24-year-old insisted the new man at the helm will be expected to deliver a play-off finish - this season.
He added: It’s exciting to see who comes in and who we are going to have for the rest of the season.
‘It’s obviously down to the players now to make sure that we are at it.
‘We’ve still got a right chance of getting up there and getting promoted - which was the aim at the start of the season.
‘There’s a lot of games coming up and we have to look forward.
‘The target is still the same - we definitely have to be aiming for the play-offs still.’