Pompey booked their place in the third round of the FA Cup thanks to a 2-1 win against non-league Altrincham on Saturday.
Brett Pitman’s 94th-minute header handed the Blues victory when it appeared a replay at Moss Lane appeared on the cards.
Kenny Jackett’s side can now look forward to a potential intriguing tie against a Premier League or Championship side as clubs from the top two tiers enter the famous, old competition for the first time.
Here’s all you need to know about the third-round draw.
When will the draw take place and how can we follow it?
The draw will take place on Monday night, with coverage starting at 7pm.
Held at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium and hosted by Mark Chapman, it will be broadcast live on BBC and BBC iPlayer from 7pm.
Former Blues boss Tony Adams will be tasked with picking the balls, along with former Manchester City defender Micah Richards.
What ball number do we need to look out for?
Pompey will be ball number 46 in the draw.
Other interesting ball numbers to look out for.
Manchester City (24), Liverpool (22), Chelsea (13), Spurs (39), Manchester United (25), Southampton (36), Eastleigh or Crewe (53)
What’s the prize-money for winning a third-round tie?
With the coffers boosted by £54,000 for overcoming Altrincham in round two, teams who progress to the fourth round of the competition will receive £135,000 – a figure that could be added to depending on TV coverage.
When will the third-round tie be played?
All third-round matches are scheduled to take place between January 3-6.
Pompey were due to host Doncaster Rovers in League One that weekend – but that game will now be rescheduled.
When did Pompey last reach the third round?
Last year, when they beat then-Championship high-fliers Norwich City 1-0 at Carrow Road.
The Blues then went out in the fourth round, losing to QPR in a replay at Loftus Road 2-0.
All third-round ball numbers
1 AFC Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
4 Barnsley
5 Birmingham City
6 Blackburn Rovers
7 Brentford
8 Brighton & Hove Albion
9 Bristol City
10 Burnley
11 Cardiff City
12 Charlton Athletic
13 Chelsea
14 Crystal Palace
15 Derby County
16 Everton
17 Fulham
18 Huddersfield Town
19 Hull City
20 Leeds United
21 Leicester City
22 Liverpool
23 Luton Town
24 Manchester City
25 Manchester United
26 Middlesbrough
27 Millwall
28 Newcastle United
29 Norwich City
30 Nottingham Forest
31 Preston North End
32 Queens Park Rangers
33 Reading
34 Sheffield United
35 Sheffield Wednesday
36 Southampton
37 Stoke City
38 Swansea City
39 Tottenham Hotspur
40 Watford
41 West Bromwich Albion
42 West Ham United
43 Wigan Athletic
44 Wolverhampton Wanderers
45 Blackpool
46 Pompey
47 Shrewsbury Town
48 Coventry City or Ipswich Town
49 AFC Fylde
50 Tranmere Rovers
51 Oxford United
52 Exeter City or Hartlepool United
53 Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandra
54 Carlisle United
55 Solihull Moors or Rotherham United
56 Gillingham
57 Rochdale or Boston United
58 Peterborough United
59 Burton Albion
60 Newport County
61 Fleetwood Town
62 Port Vale
63 Northampton Town
64 Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle