Pompey booked their place in the third round of the FA Cup thanks to a 2-1 win against non-league Altrincham on Saturday.

Brett Pitman’s 94th-minute header handed the Blues victory when it appeared a replay at Moss Lane appeared on the cards.

Kenny Jackett’s side can now look forward to a potential intriguing tie against a Premier League or Championship side as clubs from the top two tiers enter the famous, old competition for the first time.

Here’s all you need to know about the third-round draw.

When will the draw take place and how can we follow it?

The draw will take place on Monday night, with coverage starting at 7pm.

Brett Pitman's last-gasp winner booked Pompey's place in the FA Cup third round Picture: Joe Pepler

Held at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium and hosted by Mark Chapman, it will be broadcast live on BBC and BBC iPlayer from 7pm.

Former Blues boss Tony Adams will be tasked with picking the balls, along with former Manchester City defender Micah Richards.

What ball number do we need to look out for?

Pompey will be ball number 46 in the draw.

Other interesting ball numbers to look out for.

Manchester City (24), Liverpool (22), Chelsea (13), Spurs (39), Manchester United (25), Southampton (36), Eastleigh or Crewe (53)

What’s the prize-money for winning a third-round tie?

With the coffers boosted by £54,000 for overcoming Altrincham in round two, teams who progress to the fourth round of the competition will receive £135,000 – a figure that could be added to depending on TV coverage.

When will the third-round tie be played?

All third-round matches are scheduled to take place between January 3-6.

Pompey were due to host Doncaster Rovers in League One that weekend – but that game will now be rescheduled.

When did Pompey last reach the third round?

Last year, when they beat then-Championship high-fliers Norwich City 1-0 at Carrow Road.

The Blues then went out in the fourth round, losing to QPR in a replay at Loftus Road 2-0.

All third-round ball numbers

1 AFC Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Barnsley

5 Birmingham City

6 Blackburn Rovers

7 Brentford

8 Brighton & Hove Albion

9 Bristol City

10 Burnley

11 Cardiff City

12 Charlton Athletic

13 Chelsea

14 Crystal Palace

15 Derby County

16 Everton

17 Fulham

18 Huddersfield Town

19 Hull City

20 Leeds United

21 Leicester City

22 Liverpool

23 Luton Town

24 Manchester City

25 Manchester United

26 Middlesbrough

27 Millwall

28 Newcastle United

29 Norwich City

30 Nottingham Forest

31 Preston North End

32 Queens Park Rangers

33 Reading

34 Sheffield United

35 Sheffield Wednesday

36 Southampton

37 Stoke City

38 Swansea City

39 Tottenham Hotspur

40 Watford

41 West Bromwich Albion

42 West Ham United

43 Wigan Athletic

44 Wolverhampton Wanderers

45 Blackpool

46 Pompey

47 Shrewsbury Town

48 Coventry City or Ipswich Town

49 AFC Fylde

50 Tranmere Rovers

51 Oxford United

52 Exeter City or Hartlepool United

53 Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandra

54 Carlisle United

55 Solihull Moors or Rotherham United

56 Gillingham

57 Rochdale or Boston United

58 Peterborough United

59 Burton Albion

60 Newport County

61 Fleetwood Town

62 Port Vale

63 Northampton Town

64 Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle