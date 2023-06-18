Pompey have made an impressive start to the transfer window.

Five new faces have arrived through the doors at Fratton Park in the opening three days of the market.

John Mousinho and Rich Hughes have wasted no time in getting their business under way as the south coast outfit look to mount a promotion push next term.

So far, Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Christian Saydee, Terry Devlin and Anthony Scull have all penned permanent deals, while Reeco Hackett made the switch to rivals Lincoln for an undisclosed fee.

There’s still more than a month until the new League One campaign kick-offs but the Blues have got their preparations for the season off to the best start.

But what is the current best side Mousinho could choose?

We’ve taken a look at how Pompey could line-up if the season started tomorrow to see how they would look.

Here’s what we found.

1 . What Pompey's side would look like if season started tomorrow. From left: Colby Bishop, Joe Morrell, Anthony Scully, Joe Rafferty. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . GK - Will Norris The keeper was the first signing of the summer at Fratton Park, joining on a free transfer from Burnley. The 29-year-old is expected to be Mousinho’s number one next season, with Pompey set to call off their pursuit of Matt Macey. Photo: Portsmouth FC Photo Sales

3 . RB - Joe Rafferty The right-back had an excellent end to the season, despite his injury issues earlier in the campaign. He adds a wealth of Championship experience to the back-line and was a regular performer under the head coach. Will face competition for a starting spot with Zak Swanson set to return from his groin issues. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

4 . CB - Conor Shaughnessy The 26-year-old was the second arrival of the window after he joined from Burton for free. He made 62 outings during his two-year stay with the Brewers and also has plenty of League One experience under his belt. Mousinho has Sean Raggett in his ranks and is also looking to pursue a move for Di’Shon Bernard. Photo: Portsmouth FC Photo Sales