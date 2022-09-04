Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Irishman also reaffirmed his commitment to helping the Blues end their wait for Championship football by continuing to give his best for the club.

Curtis has entered the final 12 months of his current Fratton Park deal – a milestone that has fuelled the majority of the speculation around his future in recent months.

Like Marcus Harness, Danny Cowley was expected to say goodbye to the Republic of Ireland international during the transfer window to avoid the risk of losing him for nothing at the end of this season.

Such a move never transpired, though, despite interest from the Championship, the Scottish Premiership and abroad.

The Blues have clearly benefitted from Curtis remaining at Fratton Park, however.

He’s featured in all 10 games for the club since the start of the campaign – and has even started five of Pompey’s seven league games, despite the presence of Michael Jacobs, Owen Dale, Reeco Hackett and now deadline-day signing Josh Koroma.

In that time the 26-year-old has scored four goals and registered one assist as he continues to carry favour with Cowley.

Pompey winger Ronan Curtis was linked with a move away from Fratton Park in the summer.

And with the Blues still unbeaten in the league following Saturday’s 2-1 win against fellow promotion contenders Peterborough and second behind leaders Ipswich on goal difference, Curtis is determined to remain focused on the job at hand and deliver the promotion Blues fans have been craving in recent seasons.

When asked by BBC Solent about recent speculation on his future now the window has closed, Curtis said: ‘It is what it is.

‘There’s always going to be interest there, as long as I’m playing well, you know what I’m saying, scoring goals and setting up goals.

‘But my main focus is here right now, playing and doing as best as I can for the club.’

Curtis was replaced on 66 minutes against Peterborough by new-boy Koroma, who set up Dane Scarlett for the Blues’ winner.

Despite winning, the 2-1 result saw Pompey slip to second in the table – on goal difference behind the Tractor Boys, who beat Accrington 2-0 at the weekend.

However, Curtis knows the significance of the result, with Posh deemed one of the favourites for promotion.

And he knows it could go a long way in helping Pompey win promotion to the Championship at the sixth attempt.

When asked about the win, Curtis said: ‘It’s massive.

‘Obviously, if you want to be taken seriously in this league, which we do, we want to get out of this league.