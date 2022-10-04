What Portsmouth winger’s desperate to avoid as ex-Charlton Athletic man gets set for Aston Villa under-21s

And the Pompey winger is adamant he can still nail down a starting position this term, amid some strong competition in wide areas.

Hackett is set for a starting chance against Aston Villa in the Papa John’s Trophy meeting at Fratton Park.

The 24-year-old is due to make his fifth start of the campaign, with nine outings coming off the bench in all competitions so far.

Hackett has made some impressive contributions after being introduced in games, culminating in a late leveller in the 2-2 draw with Plymouth Argyle last month.

The former Charlton man stated he doesn’t necessarily want to build a reputation for impacting games in such a manner - even if he’s happy to do whatever Danny Cowley feels is required.

Hackett still sees himself making a more substantial contribution moving forward, as he vies with Owen Dale, Michael Jacobs, Josh Koroma and Ronan Curtis for playing time.

He said: ‘It’s still early, we’re 10 games in, but off the back of last season I feel like I’m in a good position.

Reeco Hackett celebrates his goal against Plymouth. Picture: Barry Zee

‘I’m confident and I’m ready to push on.

‘Since the gaffer has come in I feel a part of things.

‘Now I want to get myself in a position to push on and really stamp my authority on things.

‘I want to now show supporters here what I can do.

‘You always want to come on and impact the game, but I’m happy to leave the super sub tag there. I don’t want the gaffer to get that in his head!

‘I can only control what’s in front of me and at the moment that’s impacting games off the bench.

‘Whatever role the manager wants to play, I’ll do to the best of my ability.

‘I came on against Plymouth and got the goal.

‘All I want to do is help the team, whether that’s coming off the bench or starting games.’

Hackett’s goal against Plymouth was his first of the season and fifth since arriving at Pompey in 2020.

His header was arguably his most significant contribution, however, as he salvaged a point against the promotion rivals deep into stoppage time.

Hackett added: ‘Anyone who loves football wants a moment like that.