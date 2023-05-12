News you can trust since 1877
What Portsmouth's Fratton Park season-ticket increases REALLY look like and where new prices will be most felt: gallery

Pompey have announced an increase in Fratton Park season-ticket prices for their 2023-24 League One campaign.

By Mark McMahon
Published 12th May 2023, 14:11 BST

The Blues have also published details of a two-tiered pricing structure that will see supporters based in central North and South stand seating areas paying more than fans sat in the wings of both these stands and behind each of PO4’s goals.

There’s a lot of information to take in, with first-time buyers for early-bird tickets absorbing more of the price increases than those current season-ticket holders renewing their seats for another season.

So to help with the process, we thought we’d breakdown the new prices and make clear were the increases take hold.

Note: Percentage increases for Tier 1 seating taken against general 2022-23 season-ticket prices when no tiered pricing structure was in place.

Season tickets go on sale (renewals and new purchases) on Wednesday, May 17 (10am).

At 5pm on Friday, June 16, the early-bird period ends and all non-renewed seats are released. Season ticket sales are temporarily halted.

Season ticket sales resume at full price at 10am on Monday, June 26.

Season-ticket figures increased to 13,965 last season

1. Portsmouth fans during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Lincoln City at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 6 August 2022.

Season-ticket figures increased to 13,965 last season Photo: Jason Brown

Early bird price and % increase from last season: £414 (+6.4%). New early bird price and % increase: £424 (+8.99%). Full price and % increase: £464 (+5.6%).

2. Adult season-ticket - Tier 2

Early bird price and % increase from last season: £414 (+6.4%). New early bird price and % increase: £424 (+8.99%). Full price and % increase: £464 (+5.6%). Photo: Jason Brown

Early bird price and % increase from last season: £314 (+6.4%). New early bird price and % increase: £322 (+9.15%). Full price and % increase: £354 (+5.67%).

3. Senior (65+) - Tier 2

Early bird price and % increase from last season: £314 (+6.4%). New early bird price and % increase: £322 (+9.15%). Full price and % increase: £354 (+5.67%). Photo: Jason Brown

Early bird price and % increase from last season: £271 (+6.27%) New early bird price and % increase: £278 (+9.01%). Full price and % increase: £311 (+5.4%).

4. Young person (18-22) season ticket - Tier 2

Early bird price and % increase from last season: £271 (+6.27%) New early bird price and % increase: £278 (+9.01%). Full price and % increase: £311 (+5.4%). Photo: Jason Brown

