His second-half dismissal at The Valley means the influential midfielder will automatically serve a one-match ban, ruling him out of Saturday’s trip to Forest Green.

Danny Cowley even suggested after his side’s disappointing defeat against the Addicks that the former Cardiff and Bristol City ace might even have picked up an injury before receiving his marching orders, putting his availability for Tuesday night’s game against Oxford in doubt as well.

Coupled with Louis Thompson’s long-term injury and Tom Lowery yet to play since picking up a hamstring injury against Plymouth, it leaves the Blues short in a position deemed their strongest department at the start of the season.

So what are the options currently available to Cowley as he looks to end Pompey’s four-match winless run in the league and close the gap on those now above them in the table?

Who will get the nod to accompany Joe Morrell, who is also not long back from injury, in the engine room for Saturday’s trip to New Lawn?

Jay Mingi

The former West Ham and Charlton youngster is the obvious candidate – and he did his chances no harm with an eye-catching performance from the bench against the Addicks.

From left: Ryan Tunnicliffe, Tom Lowery and Jay Mingi.

Indeed, despite featuring for only 22 minutes, the 21-year-old showed his exciting quality and was one of only a few who could leave the Valley with their head held high.

Danny Cowley has been carefully managing the dynamic box-to-box midfielder’s progress with fleeting appearances here and there.

He wants to ensure Mingi can perform to the levels he’s proven he can reach on a consistent basis and has been deliberately choosing when and when not to call upon him.

It’s fair to say Cowley’s patient perspective, though, hasn’t been reciprocated in the stands.

Many are excited by the youngster’s potential and are keen to see more of him.

The fans could finally get their wish given Pompey’s current midfield numbers and Morrell’s expected absence during the forthcoming World Cup.

But will that come in the form of a league start – something that has so far eluded Mingi?

Many believe it should, but is Cowley really ready to throw caution to the wind and place his faith in the relatively untested midfield talent?

Out-of-favour Ryan Tunnicliffe’s surprise appearance against Ipswich recently, albeit as a substitute, suggests otherwise.

Ryan Tunnicliffe

Talking of Tunnicliffe, could he be Cowley’s go-to man in the absence of Pack?

His experience and nous in the middle of the park might prove vital – especially at a time when Blues confidence could be on the decline following recent results.

And let’s not forget, he has experience of playing alongside Morrell both at Pompey and former club Luton.

His lack of game time as he remains on the fringes of the first-team will be a concern.

The 29-year-old has featured just twice for Pompey in the league this season – run-outs that amount to just 26 minutes of football – and been involved in just two League One match-day squads.

Yet the former Millwall midfielder produced a man-of-the-match performance against Southampton in the Hampshire Senior Cup last week, proving he can still be an asset for the Blues when needed.

Would pairing him with Morrell again, though, be seen as a backward step?

Perhaps so given Pompey’s 10th-place finish last season and the huge strides made by Cowley & Co in the summer transfer window.

But Cowley isn’t exactly spoilt for choice given the predicament he now finds himself in.

If Tunnicliffe doesn’t get the nod to start, expect to see him on the bench for only the third time this season, though, and called into action at some point.

Tom Lowery

Pompey were hoping to call upon the 24-year-old for Monday night’s game at Charlton but clearly the fixture came around too quickly.

The 24-year-old summer signing has missed the Blues’ past three league games with a hamstring injury.

And seen by many as a shrewd piece of business by Cowley, after arriving at Fratton Park on a free transfer, it will surprise no-one that Pompey are without a win since he hobbled off against Plymouth on September 17.

Cowley recently described Lowery as one of his best players, adding that the former Crewe man had the dynamism, athleticism and all-round game to be a huge hit a Fratton Park.

No-one disputes that, but can the diminutive midfielder really play alongside Morrell, who is a similar height?

Believe it or not, that exact question was put to Cowley by The News last week.

And the answer?