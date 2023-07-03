News you can trust since 1877
What Portsmouth’s starting XI and bench would look like if Blues’ season opener against Bristol Rovers started tomorrow: in pictures

Pompey have made a blistering start to this summer’s transfer window.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 04:55 BST

The Blues have completed the signings of nine new faces, with Gavin Whyte and Kusini Yengi both arriving over the weekend.

The duo have joined Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Terry Devlin, Christian Saydee, Anthony Scully, Ben Stevenson and Jack Sparkes in making the move to Fratton Park.The new arrivals bolster John Mousinho’s squad, who still have Colby Bishop, Joe Morrell, Marlon Pack and Co within their ranks.

But how could Pompey line-up if the season started tomorrow?

We’ve taken a look at how the Blues could shape-up if their campaign opener against Bristol Rovers started this week.

Here’s what we found.

What Pompey's starting XI and bench could look like. Picture: Sarah Standing (290623-8908)

1. What Pompey's starting XI and bench could look like

What Pompey's starting XI and bench could look like. Picture: Sarah Standing (290623-8908) Photo: Sarah Standing

Was the first arrival of the summer window following his release from Burnley and looks set to take the number one spot this season.

2. GK - Will Norris

Was the first arrival of the summer window following his release from Burnley and looks set to take the number one spot this season. Photo: Portsmouth FC

Had an outstanding end to the last term following his return from injury but will face tough competition with Zak Swanson for the right-back spot.

3. RB - Joe Rafferty

Had an outstanding end to the last term following his return from injury but will face tough competition with Zak Swanson for the right-back spot. Photo: Jason Brown

Into his fifth season at Fratton Park after initially arriving on loan from Norwich in 2019 and is the longest-serving player in Mousinho’s squad after Ronan Curtis rejected fresh terms. Although Shaughnessy was brought in, it appears Raggett could be the first-choice option at right-centre-back.

4. CB - Sean Raggett

Into his fifth season at Fratton Park after initially arriving on loan from Norwich in 2019 and is the longest-serving player in Mousinho’s squad after Ronan Curtis rejected fresh terms. Although Shaughnessy was brought in, it appears Raggett could be the first-choice option at right-centre-back. Photo: Jason Brown

