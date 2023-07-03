Pompey have made a blistering start to this summer’s transfer window.

The Blues have completed the signings of nine new faces, with Gavin Whyte and Kusini Yengi both arriving over the weekend.

The duo have joined Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Terry Devlin, Christian Saydee, Anthony Scully, Ben Stevenson and Jack Sparkes in making the move to Fratton Park.The new arrivals bolster John Mousinho’s squad, who still have Colby Bishop, Joe Morrell, Marlon Pack and Co within their ranks.

But how could Pompey line-up if the season started tomorrow?

We’ve taken a look at how the Blues could shape-up if their campaign opener against Bristol Rovers started this week.

Here’s what we found.

1 . What Pompey's starting XI and bench could look like What Pompey's starting XI and bench could look like. Picture: Sarah Standing (290623-8908) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

2 . GK - Will Norris Was the first arrival of the summer window following his release from Burnley and looks set to take the number one spot this season. Photo: Portsmouth FC Photo Sales

3 . RB - Joe Rafferty Had an outstanding end to the last term following his return from injury but will face tough competition with Zak Swanson for the right-back spot. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

4 . CB - Sean Raggett Into his fifth season at Fratton Park after initially arriving on loan from Norwich in 2019 and is the longest-serving player in Mousinho’s squad after Ronan Curtis rejected fresh terms. Although Shaughnessy was brought in, it appears Raggett could be the first-choice option at right-centre-back. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales