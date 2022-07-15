2. Zak Swanson - right-back

The former Arsenal youngster has a fight on his hands, with fellow right-back Joe Rafferty also added to the Pompey ranks this summer. Swanson has already shown glimpses of what he can offer going forward. He is one for the future, but with Rafferty probably behind him in the fitness stakes after leaving Preston at the end of the season, it would be Swanson who gets the nod. Let the battle begin, though. Picture: by Rogan/Fever Pitch

