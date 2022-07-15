And with just four new arrivals through the door to date at Fratton Park, there’s plenty of work still to do transfer-wise – with the Blues’ forward department looking threadbare, to say the least.
Hopefully, we’ll see a few additions made between now and the season-opener against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, July 30.
But if not, how would the Pompey starting XI and bench look if only players currently contracted to the club were available?
Here’s how we think that line-up would look...
1. Josh Griffiths - goalkeeper
The West Brom youngster represents Pompey's fourth signing of the summer. Although only a loan arrival, the highly-rated England under-21 international is expected to be handed the Blues' No1 jersey straight away, forcing Alex Bass on to the bench yet again.
Photo: Portsmouth FC
2. Zak Swanson - right-back
The former Arsenal youngster has a fight on his hands, with fellow right-back Joe Rafferty also added to the Pompey ranks this summer. Swanson has already shown glimpses of what he can offer going forward. He is one for the future, but with Rafferty probably behind him in the fitness stakes after leaving Preston at the end of the season, it would be Swanson who gets the nod. Let the battle begin, though. Picture: by Rogan/Fever Pitch
Photo: Rogan
3. Sean Ragget - centre-back 1
Despite currently nursing a back injury, the fans' favourite is one of the first names on the team sheet. His penning of a new Pompey contract over the summer could prove to be Danny Cowley's most important signing this transfer window.
Photo: Jason Brown
4. Clark Robertson - centre-back 2
A claim influence in the back line and good partner for Raggett at the heart of the defence.
Photo: Paul Thompson