Meanwhile, colleague and former Chairboys man Sam Saunders claimed the decision could’ve gone either way at Adams Park.

The incident in question came after 32 minutes, when Ronan Curtis was on the receiving end of a boot to the face from Wanderers midfielder Lewis Wing in the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite fierce claims for a penalty from the Pompey players and supporters, referee Scott Oldham was unmoved by the shouts.

It came during a rare period of pressure from the visitors, who were eyeing a route back into the contest before the break after a sloppy opening period.

And Danny Cowley’s men should’ve been awarded a spot-kick by the man in the middle according to Derby defender Davies, who claimed the tackle on the Irishman was dangerous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I think it should be a penalty,’ he told Sky Sports at half-time.

‘In reality, if it was outside the box I think you would get it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Sports pundits Sam Saunders and Curtis Davies have had their say on Pompey's first-half penalty claims against Wycombe.

‘We were speaking inside and we were saying you almost need to get your head cut or to have a stud physically on your face for it to be given a penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The contact is a softer contact but Ronan Curtis actually jumps off the floor and his (Wing) foot is actually six-foot high.

‘That is a dangerous tackle so in my opinion it should be a penalty.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davies was also joined on Sky Sports by former Wycombe midfielder Sam Saunders to give his analysis on the decision.

But the 39-year-old, who played 60 times for the Chairboys over two spells, remained on the fence as to whether the referee made the right call.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘It’s a classic one when if it’s against you you’re saying ‘‘no chance it’s not a penalty,’’ but if it’s the other way you’re screaming at the referee saying ‘‘why haven’t you given it?’’