Pompey have a host of players whose Fratton Park contracts expire at the end of the season.
A mind-blowing 15 first-team players could eventually walk away, leaving new head coach and sporting director with a huge amount of work to do over the summer.
Five of those are the loanees currently calling the south coast home. But 10 are senior players currently on permanent deals, individuals who could walk away for nothing if they so wished.
The Blues are yet to enter fresh talks with anyone whose deal is now into it’s final five months, with Mousinho understandably wanting time before making a call.
Finances, a player’s desire to stay and offers from elsewhere are just some of the factors that must be considered before any decision is made.
But who is likely to stay from that 10 and who could eventually end up leaving?
We have a look at what could unfold in May.
1. Collage Maker-21-Feb-2023-06.00-PM.jpg
From left: Clark Robertson, Jay Mingi, Ronan Curtis and Jayden Reid
Photo: National World
2. Josh Oluwayemi
A simple one to start off with, really, A definite yes. The former Spurs youngster has made a good impression in the limited games he's had and could count himself unlucky to be back on the bench at Lincoln after Matt Macey's recovery from a sickness bug. Needs to stay and be allowed to properly challenge for the No1 jersey next season.
Photo: Jason Brown
3. Ronan Curtis
When previously asked if Ronan Curtis should be offered a new deal the answer has always been a categorical NO. The player had gone stale at Fratton Park and both he and the club should go their separate ways. But following John Mousinho's appointment, you get the sense that there's an appreciation of his skills and a determination to get the best out of the player. It's still likely that the player will end his long association with the club in the summer, but this is one where judgement does need to be deferred until the end of the season.
Photo: Jez Tighe
4. Michael Jacobs
Hate to say it, but the end of the season is perhaps the right time to say goodbye to Jacobs. The player, 31, is a popular figure with the Fratton faithful and offers something completely different to the team. But the issue is, we just don't see it regularly enough. Injuries have hampered his two-and-a-half years at the club. And although he's still managed 78 appearances, 12 goals and 10 assists isn't enough if Pompey want to reach the next level.
Photo: Jason Brown