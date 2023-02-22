3 . Ronan Curtis

When previously asked if Ronan Curtis should be offered a new deal the answer has always been a categorical NO. The player had gone stale at Fratton Park and both he and the club should go their separate ways. But following John Mousinho's appointment, you get the sense that there's an appreciation of his skills and a determination to get the best out of the player. It's still likely that the player will end his long association with the club in the summer, but this is one where judgement does need to be deferred until the end of the season.

Photo: Jez Tighe