What's been said on these 20 key subjects as Portsmouth wait for transfer window to officially open: gallery

Pompey fans have been waiting patiently for the summer transfer window to open and the Blues latest overhaul to begin.
Sporting director Rich Hughes has admitted at least nine new arrivals will walk through the Fratton Park doors in the coming months has he and head coach John Mousinho look to put their stamp on the current first team.
The aim will be to construct a squad that’s capable of finally ending what will be seven consecutive seasons in League One.
So expectations will be high when business can officially be completed upon the window opening on June 10.
But apart from a host of new names calling Fratton Park home, what else has been said in the build-up to this summer?
Well, we’ve taken a look back at our recent conversations with the Blues’ key recruitment people to see actually what lies await.
Understandably, a range of key topics have been discussed as we’ve sought greater insight into Pompey’s plans.
Here’s a recap of what’s been said on those core issues.
2. 9-10 new signings targeted
Richard Hughes: '‘I would describe this summer as evolution rather than revolution. We are happy with a lot of what we have, which gives us something to build on, and have some real key parts in place. It’s our job to work around what we must strengthen, how to add to it, and to create a bit more variation to the squad as well. This summer, there’s probably going to be around 9-10 players coming into the football club, which is a good opportunity for us. That is in addition to the ones here.’ Photo: Jason Brown
3. Ambition heading into the window
Richard Hughes: ''We want to be a top-six side. There are margins within that between automatics and play-offs, but that’s our aim as a group of individuals, from the staffing perspective and the hierarchy at the club. We’re aware that probably puts a bit of a target on our back, but we want to be a top-six side, that's what we’re all trying to achieve. We are attempting to build this football club to be really successful. We understand the fans’ frustration, we know they want to be really successful, but we have to do it the right way and the best way for the future of the football club. We don’t want the boom and bust mentality, the dangers of putting a lot of money into a budget for one year and being left with some unsustainable problems, we have to continue to grow that and continue to grow the football club. But, ultimately, promotion is the aim.’ Photo: Jason Brown
4. Transfer budget
John Mousinho: ‘The answer is the backing will be there this summer. There’s a distinct possibility it will (the playing budget will go up). It’s a healthy budget and we’re in a good spot. I completely knew what it would be coming into the role and if I didn’t think we could have a tilt at doing something with this budget, then I’m not sure I’d be in the job with all the expectations and pressure. I think it all fits together and it all makes sense to me, we’re going to spend what we can afford to spend and we’re going to spend that wisely. We think if we do that and get everything right on and off the pitch, we can certainly have a good next year.’ Photo: Jason Brown