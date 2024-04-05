Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey Women can effectively secure promotion on Sunday - although the champagne will remain on ice.

Victory for the long-time leaders over Plymouth at Westleigh Park will hand them an unassailable lead at the top of National League Southern Premier Division with two matches left.

Indeed, should such a scenario occur, only goal difference could possibly deny the Blues lining-up in the Women’s Championship next season.

Pompey Women need four points to be mathematically certain of winning promotion. Picture: Jason Brown/Portsmouth FC

With it currently standing at plus-40 more than second-placed Hashtag United, it need require a freak swing to prevent promotion. Essentially, two double-digit defeats for the Blues and two double-digit wins for Hashtag.

Boss Jay Sadler knows such odds are slim, but, until it is mathematically certain, he’s targeting four more points before embarking on celebrations.

He told The News: ‘If we win then we’ll be six-points clear of Hashtag, who would then basically need a 40-goal swing in the last two games to deny us promotion.

‘They have only scored 39 goals all season and we have only conceded seven. The probability is highly unlikely, a win would all but seal it, but not mathematically.

‘There is always a probability because football is a funny old game, but essentially you need Hashtag to win 7-0, 7-0, 7-0 over the final three games - and for us to lose 7-0, 7-0, 7-0 for it to be overturned.

‘Mathematically it’s four points and until we get those four points there will be no celebration.

‘Should we beat Plymouth, we would all understand what we’ve achieved and realise how close promotion would be. But until we get the extra point, we won’t be relaxing whatsoever.

‘We have kept 13 clean sheets in 19 games, the stats don’t lie, however until it's done we won’t rest on our laurels.

‘We have still got to get the win on Sunday. It’s still in our hands and we maintain pole position - for all these ramifications to be in place we need to beat Plymouth.’

A goalless draw at MK Dons last Sunday ended a run of 15 consecutive victories for Sadler’s side.

They have dropped just five points from 19 matches so far this season, positioning them six points clear at the top of the table with three games remaining.

In addition to Plymouth’s visit to Westleigh Park (2pm), the Blues also face Cheltenham (April 21) and then rock bottom London Bees (May 5).

Hashtag United aren’t in action this weekend, although will take on Ipswich on April 14 - when Pompey aren’t in action.