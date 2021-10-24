When Portsmouth team and fans connect it's a powerful thing - now for Bolton Wanderers

@jeffharris_665

When #Pompey fans and the team connect it’s a powerful thing to see both spur each other on, the Bolton game is an ideal game for that connection to reignite our season. The team need to get the fans on their feet the fans need to back the team for the full 90 mins

@Pompey_Goals

Well dunno how feel about that! Should of easily win that but players showed fight and reacted well to going behind. Just can’t finish #pompey

@MikePompey

Great to see Jacobs get some match time. Helped to create the goal, thankfully the ref played on him allowing Marquis to have his best touch and pass all match!. #Pompey

@LukeEllisPUP

Danny Cowley was appreciative of the fan backing at Accrington. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

A little bit of effort and work rate goes a long way, please keep it up #pompey

@MikeTattooed

@Pompey @SeanRaggett for #Pompey captain! He has the drive, determination and will to succeed that many others in the Pompey team lack! Promote this iron soldier and watch us shoot up the league! Top man.

@JakePompeySmith

A #Pompey fan (supposedly) has just been ejected from the home end here at the Wham Stadium for persistently chanting “We want Cowleys out” just behind the dugout, as well as screaming “imposters”.

@capfc11

Just watched the #Pompey highlights and if we can play like that consistently then the wins will come!!

@niallmccaughan

#Pompey much improved yesterday against Accrington. Still that soft underbelly when it comes to conceding goals though. Played well but really should’ve won. Easy for me to say as I was amongst them but the fans were outstanding

@CheeesyChips

Our next 7 games all against teams around us (assuming Wycombe gets called off.) 5 of them at Fratton, great opportunity now to start getting some wins and move up the table. Up the Blues #pompey

@PFCperspectives