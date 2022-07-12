The Blues this summer activated a club option to extend the deal of popular midfielder Louis Thompson.

Reputedly one of the lower earners from last term’s squad, the ex-Norwich man’s wage has subsequently been slightly increased through the clause.

Not that Thompson is motivated by money, whose refreshing outlook focuses on playing football rather than counting the cash.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told The News: ‘When you've missed so much football, you feel less about financial impact.

‘I am an honest person, I’m never going to be someone that will take, take, take. I try to give back, to give everything on the pitch, sometimes that has been to my own detriment, playing through things I shouldn’t have.

‘But last year I put a good run together and repaid the faith Pompey showed by giving me a contract in the first place.

‘I am never going to be the type of player who is going to be a top earner at a football club, but what you will get from me is honest performances – and I’m giving my very best.

Pompey activated a club option in May to keep the popular Louis Thompson at Fratton Park. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘I would say 9/10 footballers aren’t motivated by money. We don't get into the game as kids because of money because you’re not aware of it. It's important to remember where you come from – playing football for joy.

‘You can become quickly disillusioned with that in the world of football to be quite honest, but when you’ve had all the injuries I’ve had and sat out and watched a lot of football, you realise what makes you happy.

‘First and foremost that’s family, life away from football is the crutch of it, and football is that cherry on the cake for me.

‘I enjoy coming to work every day, I want to be at a place where I feel happy and settled. Pompey has been that for me.’

Thompson arrived at Fratton Park as a free agent in August 2021, following a successful trial.

He went on to make 38 appearances, scoring once, and impressed the Fratton faithful with his midfield talents.

Then, in May, unsurprisingly the Blues announced they had taken up the club option which extended his south-coast stay by 12 months.

Thompson added: ‘A lot of options involve an increase, it’s completely personal to each player. Generally you see an increase in wage with an option.

‘I don’t believe I will be a top earner at a football club. With my style of play, you'll always find strikers are the top earners and get all the glory.

‘It’s the way football works, they are the most valuable players – and that’s why they are paid the most.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron