Pompey return to Fratton Park for the first time since beating Morecambe last week? But who starts against the play-off rivals?

Where do goals come from? Does Portsmouth's skipper return? Who gets midfield nod? How Blues will line up against MK Dons

It’s been a five-week wait to see Pompey in action at Fratton Park.

But the Blues return to PO4 and League One action with a tough challenge against MK Dons.

Danny Cowley’s men will be looking to extend a 10-game unbeaten run in the league and also five-game run without conceding a goal in third-tier action.

But how will Cowley go about taming Liam Manning’s side, who’ve had some mixed form of late?

There’s some big decisions to make, but this is the team we believe the head coach will be putting out.

1. Gavin Bazunu - GK

The keeper will be back between the sticks after two outings on the bounce for Alex Bass.

2. Kieron Freeman - RCB

Competition looks set to step up for Freeman this month, but looks likely to continue on the right of the defensive three.

3. Sean Raggett - CB

First name on the team-sheet. Say no more.

4. Connor Ogilvie - LCB

Clark Robertson has returned but Ogilvie more than deserves his place in the starting XI.

