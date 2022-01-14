Where do goals come from? Does Portsmouth's skipper return? Who gets midfield nod? How Blues will line up against MK Dons

But the Blues return to PO4 and League One action with a tough challenge against MK Dons.

Danny Cowley’s men will be looking to extend a 10-game unbeaten run in the league and also five-game run without conceding a goal in third-tier action.

But how will Cowley go about taming Liam Manning’s side, who’ve had some mixed form of late?

There’s some big decisions to make, but this is the team we believe the head coach will be putting out.

