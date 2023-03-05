Where Portsmouth sit in League One table since John Mousinho took over - gallery

John Mousinho was the man Pompey chose to replace Danny Cowley and he has since made a positive impression

Pompey still hold an outside chance of making the play-offs in League One after their 1-0 away win at Cambridge United this weekend. Striker Colby Bishop scored the winner in the second-half.

Eyebrows were raised Mousinho, 36, was appointed as manager at Fratton Park in January to replace Cowley. He left his coaching role at fellow third tier club Oxford United to take over and has since lost only two out of his first 10 games at the helm.

Here is a look at where Pompey would sit in a league table since he took the job earlier this winter...

