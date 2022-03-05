From left: Ian Evatt, Danny Cowley, Paul Warne and Leam Richardson

Where Portsmouth, Ipswich, Sunderland, Plymouth, Sheffield Wednesday would sit in League One if the season started on New Year's Day

Pompey have had a rollercoaster opening to 2022.

By Pepe Lacey
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 8:35 am
Updated Saturday, 5th March 2022, 8:43 am

The Blues struggled to get off the mark in the opening month of the year - failing to win any of their first six league games.

In contrast, Danny Cowley’s side are now unbeaten in their past five matches, which sees them eight points off the play-offs with two games in hand on sixth-placed Sunderland.

Hopefully that gap will narrow further with victory against Accrington today at Fratton Park.

But just out of curiosity, where would Pompey sit in the standings if the season started on New Year’s Day?

Here’s what the League One table would look like.

1. Crewe - 24th

Played: 11, Won: 2, Drawn: 1, Lost: 8, Goal Difference: -14, Points: 7

Photo: Gareth Copley

2. AFC Wimbledon - 23rd

Played: 13, Won: 0, Drawn: 8, Lost: 5, Goal Difference: -9, Points: 8

Photo: Alex Davidson

3. Sunderland - 21st

Played: 11, Won: 2, Drawn: 4, Lost: 5, Goal Difference: -7, Points: 10

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Charlton - 22nd

Played: 11, Won: 3, Drawn: 1, Lost: 7, Goal Difference: -8, Points: 10

Photo: Justin Setterfield

