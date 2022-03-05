The Blues struggled to get off the mark in the opening month of the year - failing to win any of their first six league games.

In contrast, Danny Cowley’s side are now unbeaten in their past five matches, which sees them eight points off the play-offs with two games in hand on sixth-placed Sunderland.

Hopefully that gap will narrow further with victory against Accrington today at Fratton Park.

But just out of curiosity, where would Pompey sit in the standings if the season started on New Year’s Day?

Here’s what the League One table would look like.

1. Crewe - 24th Played: 11, Won: 2, Drawn: 1, Lost: 8, Goal Difference: -14, Points: 7

2. AFC Wimbledon - 23rd Played: 13, Won: 0, Drawn: 8, Lost: 5, Goal Difference: -9, Points: 8

3. Sunderland - 21st Played: 11, Won: 2, Drawn: 4, Lost: 5, Goal Difference: -7, Points: 10

4. Charlton - 22nd Played: 11, Won: 3, Drawn: 1, Lost: 7, Goal Difference: -8, Points: 10