Pompey’s chances of a play-off finish mathematically came to an end on Saturday.

Although the Blues’ hopes of reaching the top six at the end of the season have been muted in recent weeks, victories for Derby and Bolton was the final nail in the coffin.

As John Mousinho’s men now embark on a seventh consecutive campaign in League One, their rivals are battling it out at the top end of the table.

With two games to go, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich, Plymouth and Barnsley are all in a battle for automatic promotion, while three relegation slots are still to be decided.

We’ve returned to FiveThirtyEight to discover how they have predicted the final standings to look like.

1 . Where Pompey are predicted to finish in League One this season Pompey may not be able to finish in the play-offs this season but there is still plenty to play for across League One. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Forest Green - 24th Points: 29; Goal difference: -54. Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales

3 . Accrington - 23rd Points: 40; Goal difference: -41. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

4 . Morecambe - 22nd Points: 43; Goal difference: -32. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales