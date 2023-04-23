News you can trust since 1877
Where Portsmouth, Charlton, Ipswich, Derby & Co are predicted to finish League One this season as promotion battle heats up: in pictures

Pompey’s chances of a play-off finish mathematically came to an end on Saturday.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 12:30 BST

Although the Blues’ hopes of reaching the top six at the end of the season have been muted in recent weeks, victories for Derby and Bolton was the final nail in the coffin.

As John Mousinho’s men now embark on a seventh consecutive campaign in League One, their rivals are battling it out at the top end of the table.

With two games to go, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich, Plymouth and Barnsley are all in a battle for automatic promotion, while three relegation slots are still to be decided.

We’ve returned to FiveThirtyEight to discover how they have predicted the final standings to look like.

Pompey may not be able to finish in the play-offs this season but there is still plenty to play for across League One.

1. Where Pompey are predicted to finish in League One this season

Pompey may not be able to finish in the play-offs this season but there is still plenty to play for across League One.

Points: 29; Goal difference: -54.

2. Forest Green - 24th

Points: 29; Goal difference: -54.

Points: 40; Goal difference: -41.

3. Accrington - 23rd

Points: 40; Goal difference: -41.

Points: 43; Goal difference: -32.

4. Morecambe - 22nd

Points: 43; Goal difference: -32.

