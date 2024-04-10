It’s the final push in the League One promotion battle with Pompey one win away from securing an automatic spot in next year’s Championship.

A win over Ian Evatt’s Bolton at the Toughsheet Community Stadium would be enough to see them jump back into the second tier of English football and while the Blues sit triumphantly at the top of the league at present, it has not always been an easy ride with John Mousinho’s side conceding first on plenty of occasions.

According to data from Transfermarkt, here is how many points Pompey and their League One rivals have scored after falling behind in their respective fixtures as well as the number of games won despite conceding first...

1 . Where Pompey sit in points scored after falling behind Here's how Pompey have fared in League One after conceding first

2 . 24th: Wycombe Wanderers Points scored after falling behind: 5; Games won: 0

3 . 23rd: Northampton Points scored after falling behind: 6; Games won: 0