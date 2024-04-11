Pompey will soon face Bolton at the Toughsheet Community Stadium as they look to win both automatic promotion to the Championship as well as the League One title.

The Blues have 26 wins this season and need just one more to push them into next year’s Championship campaign but will come up against a side also looking to secure automatic promotion.

There remains just four match days for both the Blues and Wanderers as they battle for a place in the EFL’s second-tier competition and as John Mousinho and Ian Evatt’s sides make their final preparations for Saturday’s clash, here is the points totals the clubs are predicted to finish with according to data from FootballWP. Take a look...