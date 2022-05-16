Jurgen Klopp’s side – who are still in the hunt for a historic quadruple this term – secured their eighth Cup triumph with a penalty shoot-out victory against Chelsea at Wembley.

They now sit three major honours ahead of nearest challengers Manchester United, with a trophy haul that now sits at 45 trophies.

Pompey, of course, famously lifted the FA Cup for a second time back in 2008 thanks to their 1-0 win against Cardiff – and remain one of just eight clubs to do so this century.

That represents their last major triumph – although many will believe the 2016-17 League Two title win was ‘major’ given the club’s brush with liquidation in the years preceding that success.

But coupled with two old first division title wins back in 1949 and 1950, the Blues, too, can proudly call themselves one of England’s most decorated clubs.

Yet were do they sit in an updated list?

Here’ what we found out...

Note: League titles represented by old Division One or Premier League successes.

1. Ipswich - =22nd League titles: 1; FA Cup: 1; League Cup: 0; European trophies: 1; Total trophies: 3

2. Burnley - =22nd League titles: 2; FA Cup: 1; League Cup: 0; European trophies: 0; Total trophies: 3

3. Derby - =22nd League titles: 2; FA Cup: 1; League Cup: 0; European trophies: 0; Total trophies: 3

4. Preston - =19th League titles: 2; FA Cup: 2; League Cup: 0; European trophies: 0; Total trophies: 4