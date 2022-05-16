How Pompey rank among the most decorated clubs still playing in England.

Where Portsmouth, Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest sit in updated most decorated clubs in England list

Liverpool consolidated their standing as English football’s most decorated club by winning the FA Cup on Saturday.

By Pepe Lacey
Monday, 16th May 2022, 12:34 pm
Updated Monday, 16th May 2022, 12:41 pm

Jurgen Klopp’s side – who are still in the hunt for a historic quadruple this term – secured their eighth Cup triumph with a penalty shoot-out victory against Chelsea at Wembley.

They now sit three major honours ahead of nearest challengers Manchester United, with a trophy haul that now sits at 45 trophies.

Pompey, of course, famously lifted the FA Cup for a second time back in 2008 thanks to their 1-0 win against Cardiff – and remain one of just eight clubs to do so this century.

That represents their last major triumph – although many will believe the 2016-17 League Two title win was ‘major’ given the club’s brush with liquidation in the years preceding that success.

But coupled with two old first division title wins back in 1949 and 1950, the Blues, too, can proudly call themselves one of England’s most decorated clubs.

Yet were do they sit in an updated list?

Here’ what we found out...

Note: League titles represented by old Division One or Premier League successes.

1. Ipswich - =22nd

League titles: 1; FA Cup: 1; League Cup: 0; European trophies: 1; Total trophies: 3

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Burnley - =22nd

League titles: 2; FA Cup: 1; League Cup: 0; European trophies: 0; Total trophies: 3

Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales

3. Derby - =22nd

League titles: 2; FA Cup: 1; League Cup: 0; European trophies: 0; Total trophies: 3

Photo: Nigel Roddis

Photo Sales

4. Preston - =19th

League titles: 2; FA Cup: 2; League Cup: 0; European trophies: 0; Total trophies: 4

Photo: Clive Brunskill

Photo Sales
LiverpoolEnglandPortsmouthNottingham ForestArsenal
Next Page
Page 1 of 6