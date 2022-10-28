There’s no guarantee that any of the 10 currently on the treatment table will be available for Steve Cotterill’s return to the south coast.

But manager Danny Cowley will be praying some can return to the fold following a difficult couple of games without them.

Indeed, it’s no coincidence that the Blues’ form has dipped since injuries began to take grip on the squad.

To their credit, Pompey remain in the play-off positions and can go third if they win all their games in hand on those currently above them.

But where would they sit based on form over the past eight games?

In that time Cowley’s side has amassed 12 points from a possible 24.

Is that good or bad when compared against others in League One?

Well, here’s what we found out.

1. Forest Green Rovers Position: 24th; Record: P8 W1 D2 L5; Points: 5. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2. Cambridge United Position: 23rd; Record: P8 W2 D0 L6; Points: 6. Photo: Barry Zee Photo Sales

3. MK Dons Position: 22nd; Record: P8 W2 D0 L6; Points: 6. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

4. Morecambe Position: 21st; Record: P8 W2 D1 L5; Points: 7. Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales