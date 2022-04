Danny Cowley’s men currently sit 10th in League One, 12 points away from the play-offs following a 1-1 draw at Bolton Tuesday night.

The Blues have picked up 60 points from 39 league games, resulting in an average of 1.58 points per game.

Should the 43-year-old’s men continue on the same trajectory they will end the campaign on 71 points.

We take a look at where Pompey and their rivals would place in League One at the end of the season if points per game were applied.

1. Crewe - 24th Current PPG: 0.61; Total points: 28 Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2. Doncaster Rovers - 23rd Current PPG: 0.73; Total points: 34 Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

3. AFC Wimbledon - 22nd Current PPG: 0.83; Total points: 38 Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

4. Gillingham - 21st Current PPG: 0.9; Total points: 42 Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales