John Mousinho’s side are still chasing a promotion play-off spot this season following yesterday’s 1-1 draw away to MK Dons.

Portsmouth are still at arms length from the teams currently in the top six of League One as they sit on 62 points after a disappointing draw away to relegation battling MK Dons.

Connor Ogilvie gave Pompey the lead 14 minutes in but Joe Morrell’s 39th minute red card meant they’d have to play the whole second half with ten men and Mohamed Eisa was able to score and ensure the points were shared. John Mourinho’s side now sit five points behind Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers who are in sixth and fifth place respectively.

Despite dropping points on the road, Portsmouth’s form over the past ten games has still been amongst the best sides in the division. Here is how the latest EFL League One form table for the last ten matches looks after yesterday’s results and where Portsmouth sit compared to their third tier rivals:

24th - Oxford United (4 pts) GF - 6, GA - 15, PPG - 0.40

23rd - Forest Green Rovers (5 pts) GF - 5, GA - 17, PPG - 0.50

22nd - Morecambe (6 pts) GF - 6, GA - 19, PPG - 0.60

21st - Port Vale (8 pts) GF - 9, GA - 17, PPG - 0.80