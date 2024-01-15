Portsmouth enjoyed an excellent start to the season as they chase promotion back into the Championship for the first time since 2012. The South Coast giants stormed to the summit by going unbeaten in all of their opening 16 league games, but that imperious run ended on 25 November when they were thrashed 4-0 at home to promotion contenders Blackpool.

Since then Pompey have remained at the top of the table, although they have struggled to sustain the same consistency with further league defeats to Bristol Rovers and Cheltenham Town and most recently Leyton Orient. But how does Portsmouth’s record in the last six games compare to the rest of the division and have the chasing pack such as Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough and Derby County been able to bridge the gap at the top of the table in recent weeks? Here’s all you need to know...