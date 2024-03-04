There's no doubt about it, Portsmouth are in a very good position at this point in the season. John Mousinho's side are top of the League One table by seven clear points and with just 10 games to go, few would bet against them winning promotion back to the Championship.

Pompey have led the way for much of the season in League One and their relentless form is showing no signs of letting up as we enter the final months of the campaign. In fact they've lost just four games all season with their last defeat coming almost two months ago against play-off hopefuls Leyton Orient.

There's still a long way to go, of course, but with promotion the goal, Mousinho's side are doing all they can to return to the second tier for the first time since 2012. Here, we take a look at the League One table over the last 10 games.

24. Port Vale W: 0 D: 3 L: 7 GD: -13 Pts: 3

22nd: Cambridge United W: 2 D: 2 L: 6 GD: -3 Pts: 8