Where Portsmouth sit in League One table based the last 10 games vs Derby, Barnsley, Bolton & more - gallery

Portsmouth remain on top of the table following Saturday's win over Oxford United

By Will Jackson
Published 4th Mar 2024, 18:00 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 19:00 GMT

There's no doubt about it, Portsmouth are in a very good position at this point in the season. John Mousinho's side are top of the League One table by seven clear points and with just 10 games to go, few would bet against them winning promotion back to the Championship.

Pompey have led the way for much of the season in League One and their relentless form is showing no signs of letting up as we enter the final months of the campaign. In fact they've lost just four games all season with their last defeat coming almost two months ago against play-off hopefuls Leyton Orient.

There's still a long way to go, of course, but with promotion the goal, Mousinho's side are doing all they can to return to the second tier for the first time since 2012. Here, we take a look at the League One table over the last 10 games.

W: 0 D: 3 L: 7 GD: -13 Pts: 3

1. 24. Port Vale

W: 0 D: 3 L: 7 GD: -13 Pts: 3 Photo: Joe Dent

W: 1 D:0 L: 9 GD: -15 Pts: 3

2. 23rd: Carlisle United

W: 1 D:0 L: 9 GD: -15 Pts: 3 Photo: Pete Norton

W: 2 D: 2 L: 6 GD: -3 Pts: 8

3. 22nd: Cambridge United

W: 2 D: 2 L: 6 GD: -3 Pts: 8 Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

W: 2 D: 2 L: 6 GD: -6 Pts: 8

4. 21st: Shrewsbury Town

W: 2 D: 2 L: 6 GD: -6 Pts: 8 Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

