Where Portsmouth sit in table since Mousinho took over compared to Ipswich Town and Derby County - gallery

A look at where Pompey would sit in a League One table based on when their current boss took over at Fratton Park

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 30th Apr 2023, 10:28 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST

Pompey turned to John Mousinho earlier this year after a poor run of form under Danny Cowley and the former Oxford United man has made a positive impression at Fratton Park. His side drew 1-1 away at Derby County this weekend with striker Colby Bishop on the scoresheet.

They have one more game to get through against Wycombe Wanderers at Fratton Park next week before they can start looking ahead to next term. The Hampshire outfit are currently sat in 8th position with 69 points on the board but can’t get into the top six.

Here is a look at where Pompey sit in a League One table based on since Mousinho took over...

7 points

1. 24. Forest Green

7 points

16 points

2. 23. Port Vale

16 points Photo: Gareth Copley

18 points

3. 22. Accrington

18 points Photo: Naomi Baker

19 points

4. 21. Cambridge

19 points

