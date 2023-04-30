A look at where Pompey would sit in a League One table based on when their current boss took over at Fratton Park

Pompey turned to John Mousinho earlier this year after a poor run of form under Danny Cowley and the former Oxford United man has made a positive impression at Fratton Park. His side drew 1-1 away at Derby County this weekend with striker Colby Bishop on the scoresheet.

They have one more game to get through against Wycombe Wanderers at Fratton Park next week before they can start looking ahead to next term. The Hampshire outfit are currently sat in 8th position with 69 points on the board but can’t get into the top six.

Here is a look at where Pompey sit in a League One table based on since Mousinho took over...

1 . 24. Forest Green 7 points Photo Sales

2 . 23. Port Vale 16 points Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

3 . 22. Accrington 18 points Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

4 . 21. Cambridge 19 points Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 6